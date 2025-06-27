The Capital Region’s hottest fast-food joint recently added the Spa City to its list of locations, and has already transformed downtown’s late-night dining scene.

Founded by Nick Warchol, a Hudson native who graduated from the College of Saint Rose, Herbie’s Burgers got its start on Lark Street in 2021. Since then, Warchol has wasted no time turning his brand into a staple in the Capital Region, with locations in Guilderland, Troy, Schenectady, the Empire State Plaza Concourse, and now Saratoga. The new spot, which opened Belmont week, is operating out of The Ice House.

“It’s not something we’ve done before, but we’re hoping the relationship is symbiotic,” Warchol says about working in another business’ kitchen. “Saratoga has such a good food culture with so many great restaurants. We wanted to be a part of that. On top of that, it feels like there are limited late-night counter service/quick serve spots in Saratoga, so we’re here to fill that need for people.” Indeed: Herbie’s Burgers’ Ice House location is open until 1am on weekdays and 2am on weekends.

For those who have yet to experience Herbie’s, Warchol describes it as a smash burger restaurant that uses 100 percent organic grass-fed beef for its burgers—the highest grade beef of any fast food–style restaurant in the market. It also offers chicken, fries, and milkshakes, as well as vegan options, including vegan patties made with proprietary recipes, vegan fully loaded fries, and vegan shakes. (Gluten-free buns are available as well.) Fans of the brand can follow its endearing mascot, “Herbie the Burger,” who recently visited Saratoga Race Course and the Horseshoe, on Instagram at @thereallilherbie.

While the Saratoga Herbie’s only recently got up and running, new locations in Brooklyn (yes, li’l Herbie’s going to NYC) and Clifton Park are already on the horizon. “We’re about to open at Clifton Park Center, which should be our largest location featuring a full arcade, ample parking, and our largest seating area yet,” Warchol says. “We’re also going to start offering franchising opportunities sometime this year as our paperwork gets processed, so it should be a fun year for us.”