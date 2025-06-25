follow us

Featured, PARTY PICS

'Saratoga Living' and 'Capital Region Living' Debut New Websites at Putnam Place Pizza Party

Photography by Zack Skowronek

Sure, no one’s hosted a website launch party since the early 2000s, but the Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living teams will take any excuse to throw a party! That’s why, on Tuesday, we rallied our friends, family members, advertisers, and supporters for a hangout to celebrate the relaunch of saratogaliving.com and crlmag.com as well as the debut of @saratoga.living on TikTok.

Initially planned as a patio party, we moved the shindig inside due to the heat. Once the cool wave of Putnam Place’s AC hit attendees, they had the chance to sample Sidecap Hard Cold Brew, make their own charcuterie box at Date & Olive’s charcuterie bar, fill up on dinner from West Ave Chicken and West Ave Pizza (the pizza oven was crankin’ outside!), get permanent jewelry from Abby at Lakuna Links, look into their future with tarot reader Chrissy Manolakis, and enter a raffle to win gift cards from local businesses.

Guests bellied up to the Putnam Place bar long after the party’s theoretical end time, and then headed around the corner to Bibulous for the impromptu after-party. Check out scenes from night by Zack Skowronek here:

