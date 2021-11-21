The Holiday Gift Guide: 3 Gifts for the Lake Lifer

These gifts are part of Saratoga Living‘s Holiday Gift Guide You Didn’t Know You Needed. Check saratogaliving.com every day until Black Friday for more gifts for every “type” of Saratogian on your list.

1. Solo Stove Fire Pit | solostove.com | $214.99-$469.99

What’s summer (or winter) without a bonfire? This portable fire pit allows you to have one anywhere—without the smoke.

2. Boardworks Shubu Solr Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board | Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company | $949

Paddleboarding is a fun way to play and get a full-body workout on the water. This one deflates so that it’s easy to pack into the car for your next trip to Fish Creek.

3. Spikeball Water Spikebouy Set | Dick’s Sporting Goods | $29.99

It’s Spikeball, but on the water! This contraption allows you to turn your regular Spikeball net into a floating one.

Meet the Gift Guru!