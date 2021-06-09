fbpx

Hummingbird’s Blooms Delivers Seasonal Flower Bouquets by Bike

The new venture from the Saratoga-based florist launched in May.

Hummingbird's Blooms' Bouquets by Bike will deliver fresh flowers to subscribers around Saratoga this summer.

What’s more summery than fresh, seasonal flowers delivered to your doorstep each week? Answer: those same flowers, delivered by bicycle. That’s exactly what florist Alexandra Norton and her Saratoga-based Hummingbird’s Blooms began offering this spring. Hummingbird’s Blooms, which launched last fall, takes flowers and greenery grown on an acre-and-a-half suburban homestead; assembles stunning, seasonal bouquets; and delivers them by bike to “subscribers” within the Saratoga city limits.

Hummingbird’s Blooms owner Alexandra Norton with her Bouquets by Bike trike.

The idea for the Bouquets by Bike subscription came out of Norton’s lifelong passion for flowers and all things nature. “Cutting flowers brings me joy,” Norton says, “and I wanted to bring that to other people.” In an attempt to offset her micro-farm’s carbon footprint, Norton found an old trike that she could use to deliver her nature-inspired arrangements to customers. The Bouquets by Bike subscription sold out in the first three days that it was available.

Missed the subscription but still want to get in on Hummingbird’s Bloom’s beautiful bouquets? Throughout the summer, the farm will have flash sales on its Instagram and Facebook (interested parties can direct message the company and arrange for a floral delivery). In addition, Norton says she’s hoping to open a few pop-ups on Broadway.

Keep an eye out for Norton pedaling around Saratoga. Who knows? She may even have an extra bouquet on the back of her bike!

Rose Merjos

Rose Merjos is an editorial intern at Saratoga Living.

