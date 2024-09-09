Is This the End of Fully Remote Work? [Sponsored]

While Covid-19 isn’t in the rearview mirror yet, many are looking to move past those dim days. Where has that become most evident recently? Our workplaces.

“We’re seeing more people who’ve been remote but want to return to the office for social reasons,” says Renee Walrath, founder and president of Walrath Recruiting. For nearly 15 years, this NY Certified Woman-Owned Business has provided recruiting services to the Capital Region at no cost to its applicants. “There’s no social life working remotely, no feeling of camaraderie,” she says. “That’s what we’re hearing from candidates right now.”

Walrath says the in-person work surge began about six months ago and hasn’t relented. Surprisingly, many of the new applicants seeking office work are Gen Z. “These are people who graduated during a pandemic, and this community-based work environment is something they welcome,” says Christopher Walrath, Renee’s son and head of innovation and go-to-market at the family business. “People think this generation doesn’t want to go into the office. That’s not true—they want coming into the office to have a purpose. Young professionals want to be in person to learn from and collaborate with others.” Christopher points to mentorship programs and increased training and development opportunities as workplace benefits.

While in-person work has suddenly become more popular—other factors include tech industry layoffs and pandemic work burnout—fully remote and hybrid jobs aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. “At the end of the day, people still want flexibility,” says Renee. “That looks different for everyone, but we’re here to help them figure it out.”

Christopher agrees with that philosophy. “People who have kids, single working parents, primary caregivers…these are all people who need that flexibility,” he says. “They need to come in late or leave early because of other life obligations. That’s where we find balance, a cohesion, between what our candidates and the employers want.”

Striking the right balance seems to be in the Walraths’ blood. Renee started Walrath Recruiting in Albany in 2010. Since then, the Capital Region company has opened a satellite office in Saratoga, and Renee was among Albany Business Review’s Power 50 in 2022 & 2024. “I love helping people,” she says. “I am changing people’s lives and helping companies find top talent resulting in growth for their organization.”

