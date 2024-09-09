The Nook: The Next Great Saratoga Café

Tenants of the Collamer Building are about to welcome a new in-house breakfast and lunch spot—a delicious addition that the rest of the town can bite into as well.

“I’m a foodie and I love to eat,” says Brent Skinner, a real estate agent with Roohan Realty who’s making his first foray into the food service world with his new café. “I am really looking forward to being a beacon of consistent quality, and bringing creative, fresh-cooked breakfasts and lunches back to a place that has been serving the community for decades.”

Skinner has dubbed his restaurant, which replaces Spa Café, The Nook Café. At press time, the opening was set for September, and from what Skinner has planned, it sounds like the cozy, homey name perfectly sets the stage for what’s in store.

For breakfast, he’ll offer creative egg sandwiches and handmade seasonal muffins, plus coffee from Kru and breads and bagels from Rockland Bakery. “I lived in 14 houses in different places around the Northeast before settling in Saratoga for good in 2018,” he says. “So some of our recipes, like our breakfast club—made with two eggs, a meat of choice, cheese and hash brown potatoes on a hard roll—will be inspired by my time in different areas of the Northeast.”

For lunch, Skinner’s planning to offer an array of pre-made classic salads (cobb, Greek, garden, Caesar), with customizable options. “We want to offer more than just grilled chicken, so we will have a lot of different proteins,” Skinner says. “My wife, Hayley, who is helping me launch it as well, is really inspired by healthy grains like quinoa, so there will be a lot of that too.” Some midday standouts? The Gobbler—a sandwich made with fresh-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce and stuffing—and family-recipe soups such as Hungarian cream of mushroom, white bean and kale, and a ginger-kissed tomato served with a cheese crostini.

Hungry yet? Head over to The Nook and get to know Skinner, who plans to be there most days from 7:30am-2:30pm.