Jockey Club: Meet Joel Rosario

Steady as he goes for this proud son of the D.R.

Jockey Joel Rosario. (Brien Bouyea)

For the past decade, Joel Rosario has ranked among the top six jockeys in North America in yearly earnings. Through 2019, he’s won 2830 races with purse earnings of more than $213 million. He won the Kentucky Derby aboard Orb in 2013 and the Belmont Stakes with Tonalist (2014) and Sir Winston (2019). Rosario’s won 11 Breeders’ Cup races. And he finished fourth in the Saratoga Race Course standings with 37 wins in 2019. 

Fun fact: On June 20, 2013, Joel Rosario won the Norfolk Stakes aboard No Nay Never at Royal Ascot in England, breaking the track record for two-year-olds at five furlongs.

Joel Rosario

Born: January 14, 1985
Birthplace: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Height: 5′ 2″
Weight: 115 pounds

Joel Rosario’s most recent riding statistics

Year Mounts Wins Win % Earnings
2015 1083 162 15% $17,305,572
2016 979 157 16% $16,594,554
2017 1010 170 17% $17,975,708
2018 916 160 17% $21,538,452
2019 1104 222 20% $24,913,212

Joel Rosario’s career riding statistics (2003-2019)

Mounts Wins Win % Earnings
15,480 2880 18.57% $213,157,752

