Jockey Club: Get to Know Ricardo Santana, Jr.

At 27, Ricardo Santana, Jr. is still young for a jockey of his caliber, but he’s used to the role, having begun his North American career at the tender age of 16 in 2009. He won his first graded stakes race in 2013 and his first Grade 1 with the 2016 Arkansas Derby. Santana has won riding titles at Delaware Park, Churchill Downs, Keeneland and Oaklawn. He ranked eighth nationally in purse earnings in 2019 and tied for ninth with 17 wins at Saratoga Race Course. Santana won the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Sprint aboard Mitole.

Fun fact: Santana graduated from the prestigious Laffit Pincay, Jr. Jockey School in December 2008.

Ricardo Santana, Jr.’s recent riding statistics

Year Mounts Wins Win % Earnings 2016 988 148 15% $8,165,321 2017 980 150 16% $8,924,291 2018 1,075 189 18% $14,036,627 2019 1,103 190 17% $16,713,988 2020* 368 71 19% $4,579,995

Ricardo Santana, Jr.’s career riding statistics

Mounts Wins Win % Earnings 2009-20* 8,258 1,388 16% $74,664,374

*Career and 2020 stats through May 12