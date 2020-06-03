fbpx

Jockey Club: Get to Know Ricardo Santana, Jr.

This 27-year-old Panamanian is a race-winning sensation.

Jockey Ricardo Santana, Jr. (Brien Bouyea)

At 27, Ricardo Santana, Jr. is still young for a jockey of his caliber, but he’s used to the role, having begun his North American career at the tender age of 16 in 2009. He won his first graded stakes race in 2013 and his first Grade 1 with the 2016 Arkansas Derby. Santana has won riding titles at Delaware Park, Churchill Downs, Keeneland and Oaklawn. He ranked eighth nationally in purse earnings in 2019 and tied for ninth with 17 wins at Saratoga Race Course. Santana won the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Sprint aboard Mitole.

Fun fact: Santana graduated from the prestigious Laffit Pincay, Jr. Jockey School in December 2008.

Ricardo Santana, Jr.’s recent riding statistics

Year Mounts Wins Win % Earnings

2016 988 148 15% $8,165,321

2017 980 150 16% $8,924,291

2018 1,075 189 18% $14,036,627 

2019 1,103 190 17% $16,713,988 

2020* 368 71 19% $4,579,995

Ricardo Santana, Jr.’s career riding statistics

Mounts Wins Win % Earnings

2009-20* 8,258 1,388 16% $74,664,374

*Career and 2020 stats through May 12

Brien Bouyea
Brien Bouyea

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 