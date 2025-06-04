Know Before You Go: The Belmont Stakes Racing Festival

It’s finally here, Saratoga. The 2025 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival is going on at Saratoga Race Course from Wednesday, June 4 through Sunday, June 8, with the big day—Belmont Stakes Day—landing on Saturday, June 7. In total, the five-day festival will feature 27 races with purses totaling $11,275,000, the largest number since the start of the festival.

If you’re a Saratoga Race Course regular, you know the ropes of the regular Saratoga season. But do you know the policies in effect for the next five days? Here’s what you need to know before you go:

Morning Warmups: While the main track will be closed to the public for morning training throughout the Festival, you can watch the workouts on the Oklahoma Training Track from 7–10am on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. (But not on Friday or Saturday.) Access the viewing area by entering through Gate 21 on East Avenue on foot; vehicles are not permitted. Come July 10, opening day of the Saratoga meet, the main track will reopen for morning workouts as well as the popular Breakfast at Saratoga.

Schedule: Admission gates open to the public at 11am on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday; at 10am on Friday; and at 9am on Saturday. Racing kicks off at 12:40pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday; at 11:40am on Friday; and at 10:45am on Saturday.

Parking: Parking gates open one hour prior to the opening of the gates each day. Parking is sold on a first-come, first-serve basis, but you can purchase parking in advance.

Tickets: Online, general admission tickets are $11.75 for Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday; $35.25 for Friday; and $88.05 for Saturday. GA tickets and reserved seating are still available, and can be purchased at nyra.com. Tickets will also be available at the gate, but could sell out. Note that re-entry is not permitted on any day of the Festival.

Packing: Fans of Saratoga Race Course’s backyard BYOB policy may be discouraged if they go to the Belmont Festival on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday. While Wednesday and Sunday will follow the same protocols as the Saratoga meet (coolers, outside alcohol, pop-up tents, folding tables, and wagons allowed), rules get stricter Thursday–Saturday. On those days, attendees are permitted one 12″ x 18″ cooler and folding chair per person; large coolers, outside alcohol, pop-up tents, folding tables, and wagons are not allowed. Professional photography or videography equipment is not permitted on any day.

Transactions: At the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival, cash is not king. Cash will not be accepted for food and beverage purchases, admission, parking, or programs. Exception: the official Saratoga store.

Beyond the Track: Sure, Belmont is this week’s main attraction, but there’s so much more going on around town. Check out this week’s calendar of events on discoversaratoga.org.