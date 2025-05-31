Quality Design & Remodel Unveils New Clifton Park Design Center

If you’ve ever had a new home built or had your current home remodeled, you know the process: Meetings at the designer’s offices, multiple trips to different showrooms across the region, trying to decide between way too many options, second-guessing your decisions immediately after you make them, struggling to visualize how everything will come together…

Gregg Biché, founder and president of Quality Design & Remodel, knows that story all too well, since that’s how he and every other Capital Region remodeler have been doing business for years, until now.

“We knew there was a better way,” Biché says. “That’s why we built the Design Center. We wanted to create a curated, professional environment where everything is hand-selected based on what homeowners want. Now, clients can see, touch, and compare materials in one place, with guidance from our expert team, making the process faster, more focused, and a whole lot more fun.”

Now open at 1745 Route 9 in Clifton Park, Quality Design & Remodel’s Design Center is a first-of-its-kind resource for Capital Region homeowners. The company has brought nearly every aspect of the design/remodeling process under one roof. Clients can sit down with designers, review layout options, and design their space, and then walk a few steps to see a curated selection of cabinetry, tile, countertops, flooring, hardware, and more. There’s even fully built and functional kitchen and bathroom displays so clients can see the quality of craftsmanship they can expect in their own home. To further help clients visualize their project, Quality Design & Remodel utilizes advanced architectural design programs that produce 3D renderings of the proposed project.

All of this is done in an effort to optimize the customer experience. “We don’t just design and remodel,” Biché says. “We guide, support, and take ownership of every aspect of the project. The level of hospitality we offer is something you don’t typically find in this industry, and it’s something our clients feel the moment they walk through the door.” Case in point: Every client is paired with both a dedicated designer and project manager, so they have a clear point of contact and support in both the design and remodeling processes.

“We opened our Design Center in Clifton Park because this area is growing rapidly with homeowners who want and need access to quality remodeling,” Biché says. “We saw an opportunity to bring something new and elevated to the community, and Clifton Park was the perfect place to make that vision a reality.”

Interested in a remodel or design project of your own? Go to qualitydesignremodel.com to schedule a phone consultation, or stop by the Design Center the next time you’re in Clifton Park.