Photography by Claude Sawyer

It was hard not to feel touched by Laufey’s performance at SPAC on Saturday, August 9, as the 26-year-old GRAMMY-winning Icelandic-Chinese singer-songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist revealed to the crowd that she had actually written a song backstage last year at the Saratoga Jazz Festival.

While she didn’t play the song—“Carousel”—at her Saturday show (she cited making her record label “mad” due to her leaking “over half” of A Matter of Time, her newest album scheduled to be released on August 22), the “Gen Z It Girl” did mesmerize fans with her Night at the Symphony program with the Philadelphia Orchestra, SPAC’s largest classical concert in the venue’s history.

Night at the Symphony, which premiered with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl and was made into a film directed by Sam Wrench, who also directed Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, showcases Laufey’s unique approach to jazz—one that derives inspiration from classical masters, but also feels relatable to a modern audience. Her SPAC performance featured songs including “Goddess” and “Letter To My 13 Year Old Self” from her 2023 album, Bewitched, which earned her a GRAMMY Award and broke the record as the biggest debut for a jazz album on Spotify in history.

The crowd at Laufey’s SPAC performance.

“I grew up playing classical music; cello, piano, and always dreamt of being able to bring all these worlds together in some way,” Laufey said while on stage at SPAC, “and I’m so, so happy I get to do that. And the fact that there are so many here for it—you’re making childhood Laufey very happy.”

The singer-songwriter not only left thousands of fans awe-struck and inspired, but she also used her platform to emphasize the importance of supporting local performances. “I really, really urge you to go see the Philadelphia Orchestra and your local orchestra and go try something new,” Laufey said. “I am so passionate about classical music, and to see so many of you here, if you take one thing away from tonight, I urge you to go to a concert, go to the orchestra.”

The perk of having a renowned music and arts venue right in our backyard? You can do just that.