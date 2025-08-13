‘Lucky’s Adventures’ Author Releases First Chapter Book

The readers of Saratogian Elizabeth Macy’s Lucky’s Adventures picture books are getting older and more advanced, and now the series is, too. Macy’s new chapter book, Lucky’s Adventure: The Saratoga Rescue is geared at readers ages 7-11, and dives deeper into the adventures and emotions behind the true story of her dog, Lucky, going missing for four days in 2016.

“There was so much more to Lucky’s real life story that couldn’t fit into a picture book,” Macy says. “From how the Saratoga community helped find her when she was lost, to how her guardian angel helped her along the way.”

The spottings, the near-misses, the help Macy received, and the friends Lucky made along the way are explored from both Lucky’s and her mom’s perspectives in the new book—something that’s never been done before in the Lucky’s Adventures series.

“I originally started writing the story in third person, like the picture book,” Macy says, “but I felt weaving together both Lucky’s perspectives and mine helped bring out the emotional heart of the story, making it feel more personal and real.”

Alongside the more detailed account of Lucky’s experience and Macy’s emotions during it, Lucky’s Adventure: The Saratoga Rescue features iconic Saratoga landmarks like the Saratoga Race Course, Congress Park, SPAC, and Saratoga Lake—which Macy has strived to do since her very first book.

Lucky and Elizabeth Macy with the complete “Lucky’s Adventures” collection

“It’s a great way to showcase my hometown,” Macy says. “Plus, it adds to the fun and adventure as Lucky rides a racehorse, rides the carousel, and even tries the famous spring water.”

While the chapter book is sure to excite older readers and help Macy better connect with them on things like story structure, character development, and creative writing—she and Lucky frequently do school visits—it also will make a lasting difference in the community.

“We always donate a percentage of book sales to local rescues,” Macy says, “and for this launch, Lucky Puppy Rescue felt like the perfect fit—not just because of the name connection, but because Lucky, like their dogs, was rescued from the South.”

The donation to Lucky Puppy Rescue—an Argyle-based nonprofit that specializes in the rehabilitation and rehoming of rescue dogs on its 125-acre family farm—was also inspired by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy’s own generous $150,000 donation to the organization. To show her admiration for his gift, Macy even included Portnoy’s rescue dog, Miss Peaches, in the book.

Brought to life with illustrations by Jen Kocsmiersky and Anthony Richichi, Lucky’s Adventure: The Saratoga Rescue will debut at its official book launch celebration at the Saratoga Farmers’ Market on Wednesday, August 20, from 3-6pm. Macy and Lucky will be onsite to greet fans and sign copies of their books.

You can also buy a copy online, or pick one up in a local shop.

