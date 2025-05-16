Searching for events that’ll spice up your summer without breaking the bank? Live Nation’s $30 Ticket to Summer promo can help.

The name says it all—rather than paying upwards of $50 to see your favorite bands at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Live Nation is offering discounted $30 lawn tickets for select shows for a limited time. (That $30 covers all processing fees—you’ll just have to pay tax.)

And it’s not just a handful of concerts that qualify—it’s more than two dozen of today’s top artists who will bring their A game to the SPAC stage, including Glass Animals, Vampire Weekend, Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne, Blink 182, Pantera, Styx, Alice Cooper/Judas Priest, Goo Goo Dolls, Indigo Girls/Melissa Etheridge, Bonnie Raitt, Big Time Rush, and Weird Al Yankovic. (And, yes, parents, Kidz Bop Live, too.)

The $30 Ticket to Summer promo kicks off at 10am on May 21 and is available while tickets last. If you’re a T-Mobile customer or Rakuten member, you’re eligible for exclusive early access from 10am–11:59pm on May 20 via T-Mobile Tickets or the Rakuten app. For a full list of participating shows and to get your tickets on May 21, click here.