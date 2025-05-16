follow us

Live Nation Announces $30 Ticket to Summer for More than 25 SPAC Shows

  • Discounted tickets for Matt Rife, Vampire Weekend, Rod Stewart, Goo Goo Dolls, and more go on sale soon.

Searching for events that’ll spice up your summer without breaking the bank? Live Nation’s $30 Ticket to Summer promo can help.

The name says it all—rather than paying upwards of $50 to see your favorite bands at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Live Nation is offering discounted $30 lawn tickets for select shows for a limited time. (That $30 covers all processing fees—you’ll just have to pay tax.)

And it’s not just a handful of concerts that qualify—it’s more than two dozen of today’s top artists who will bring their A game to the SPAC stage, including Glass Animals, Vampire Weekend, Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne, Blink 182, Pantera, Styx, Alice Cooper/Judas Priest, Goo Goo Dolls, Indigo Girls/Melissa Etheridge, Bonnie Raitt, Big Time Rush, and Weird Al Yankovic. (And, yes, parents, Kidz Bop Live, too.)

The $30 Ticket to Summer promo kicks off at 10am on May 21 and is available while tickets last. If you’re a T-Mobile customer or Rakuten member, you’re eligible for exclusive early access from 10am–11:59pm on May 20 via T-Mobile Tickets or the Rakuten app. For a full list of participating shows and to get your tickets on May 21, click here.

