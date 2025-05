On Saturday, May 10, the American Cancer Society of the Capital Region hosted its annual Gala of Hope fundraiser at the Hall of Springs. The evening honored Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake and his wife, Aimee, and featured many Stewart’s-themed features, including appearances by Flavor the Cow and Stewart’s coffee espresso martinis. Click through the gallery below to see scenes from the evening captured by JB Photography, and watch a recap video of the evening on ACS’ Instagram account.