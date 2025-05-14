The Design Evolution of Saratoga Race Course

Saratoga Race Course has been revered for its beauty and design from the beginning. At its opening on August 2, 1864, the newspaper Spirit of the Times compared the track’s elegance to that of the legendary Ascot in England, saying John Morrissey’s venue “laid the foundation for a great and fashionable race meeting.” In describing his new racing yard, Morrissey stated it was “the most classic racecourse in this country, located among the pines, beautiful to the eye, and rejuvenating to the horse.”

More than 160 years later, Saratoga is still the most classic racecourse in this country. That fact hasn’t changed. But a whole lot else has.

1864: Saratoga Race Course opens with a mile-long track and picturesque wooden grandstand. The grandstand roof features cutouts on each end in the shape of shamrocks, a nod to Morrissey’s Irish heritage and a wish of luck to the bettors.

1865: The grandstand is lengthened to accommodate larger crowds because of the initial meeting’s success. An additional public viewing stand is constructed.

1892: The racing season opens with many new features, including the debut of the clubhouse, an updated grandstand, and the introduction of a betting ring for the track bookmakers. Boston-based architect Herbert Langford Warren leads the upgrades.

1901: Sanford Court is privately built opposite the track property to house Amsterdam carpet magnate Stephen Sandford’s talented stable of runners. Several other top stables follow by building their own facilities on or near the track grounds.

1903: A new training track and additional stables are constructed at the old Horse Haven venue across the street from Saratoga Race Course. The area eventually will come to be known as the Oklahoma Training Track.

1917: The Fasig-Tipton Co. builds a sales ring and paddock area near the Oklahoma and hosts its first Saratoga yearling sales.

1919: Property is purchased between Union and Lincoln avenues for automobile parking and a new entrance to the track is created for vehicle owners.

1928: A new clubhouse, designed by Samuel Adams Clark, replaces the 1892 structure.

1934: The betting ring is expanded.

1937: Albany architect Marcus Reynolds introduces equine-themed touches throughout the grounds, including white cast iron horse motifs.

1955: Greater New York Association (later known as NYRA) takes control of the track and bans private ownership of barns on track property. The association builds several new barns and living quarters for backstretch workers.

1963-1965: The old field stand and 1892 betting ring are replaced by a vast grandstand expansion, led by Los Angeles firm Arthur Froelich & Associates.

1977: Horses begin to be saddled in the current paddock, and the red-and-white striped canopy design is added throughout the backyard and paddock.

1985-1991: The carousel pavilion, designed by Ewing Cole Cherry Parsky, is built on the backside of the grandstand.

1985: The picnic area is created in the backyard.

2000: Three new entrance pavilions are added along Union Avenue and Wright Street.

2019: The three-story 1863 Club, featuring climate-controlled hospitality and suites, opens on the clubhouse turn. Designed by Matt Hurff, the new facility was built at a cost of $30 million.

2022: The renovated Post Bar and second-story Paddock Suite open. The climate-controlled Suite’s outdoor balcony provides unique elevated views of the paddock.