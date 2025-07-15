Living the Lifestyle: Men’s Track Fashion



This story is brought to you by Union Hall Supply Co.



If you take a look around Saratoga Race Course, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll spot more men than women. From serious horseplayers and owners to the casual fan and bachelor party bro, guys rule the roost that is the track—and they look darn good doing it.

“The vibe and style of men’s fashion at the track is definitely louder than everyday life,” says Heidi Owen West, owner of Broadway menswear store Union Hall Supply Co. “It’s more playful…They like to step outside their normal box and have a little more fun.”

What exactly does that look likein practice? Bolder colors (think pinks and greens to match the silks on the jockeys racing around the track), statement pieces (patterned pants, anyone?), and hats (anything from fedoras and boaters to truckers and cowboy hats).

“A lot of the time, men look at a hat as something functional—to keep them cool and keep the sweat from dripping,” Owen West says. “It’s usually more utilitarian for men than it is for women, where hats are often purely fashion. That said, I will say this: When it comes to hats, there’s really no wrong choice. It’s all about your personal style and your personal flair.”

While a hat is certainly a fun addition to any outfit, there are some staples guys should definitely have in their closet heading into track season. On the top, consider some breathable short-sleeve options—linens are great, or you can go even more casual with a funky golf shirt (at press time Union Hall had one with mini mint juleps all over it). On the bottom, go with a tech trouser or lightweight linen pant and a comfortable pair of slip-on shoes, whether it’s a hybrid sneaker or a two-tone docksider-style shoe. And if you’re venturing beyond the picnic area, you’ll need to step it up a notch.

“In the Clubhouse area, people wear suits—full-on suits,” Owen West says. “You need a collared shirt, a jacket/blazer, and dress shoes, at the very least. We love a fun tie. It’s a great spot to bring in a pop of color.”

But if that’s not your scene, don’t worry. Union Hall has options for even the most casual track-goer, including exclusive Saratoga T-shirts just for this summer. “It’s fun to wear something with Saratoga and the year printed on it,” Owen West says. “Because whether you realize it or not, you’re in the middle of history.”