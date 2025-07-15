So You Want to Own a Racehorse…

1. Do it Yourself

A horse referred to as a “homebred” was bred and raised by the same person or stable that currently owns and races them. It’s a big investment of time and finances.

Example: 2024 Travers Stakes winner Fierceness raced as a homebred for Mike Repole. He selected the pairing of stallion and mare for an early 2020 mating, then waited the 11-month gestation period plus two more years of development and training before the colt won his debut in August 2023 at Saratoga.

2. Buy ’em Young

Young stock is often purchased at yearling sales the year following the horses’ birth or at 2-year-old in training sales early the following year. Because yearlings have not yet begun any formal training, strong pedigrees and physical attractiveness will be the main factors in appealing to buyers. At 2-year-old in training sales, horses have learned to carry a rider and gallop on a racetrack, so buying is sometimes considered a lower-risk proposition.

Examples: Hall of Fame filly Songbird was purchased at the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Selected Yearling Sale in 2014 for $400,000, and went on to earn more than $4.6 million. At the 2-year-old in training sales last year in Ocala, a big gray colt made headlines when his gallop helped him sell for $1.2 million. He is now Preakness third-place finisher Sandman.

3. Claim for Fame

Sometimes, young horses appear in claiming races, where every horse in the race can be purchased for a designated price. Regardless of the result, the owner who entered the horse gets any purse money earned as well as the purchase price, while the person who claimed the horse goes home with a new athlete. Sometimes, playing the claiming game is like playing the stock market—you try to buy low and high, and there’s a chance you’ll uncover a diamond in the rough to campaign long-term.

Examples: The most famous example of high-level claiming success recently is Rich Strike. He originally raced for Calumet Farm, then was claimed for $30,000 by RED-TR Racing out of his second career start. He went on to upset the 2022 Kentucky Derby and earn more than $2.5 million.

4. Make a Deal

While training or racing, a young horse might catch the eye of a prospective buyer, who can approach the current owner to negotiate a private purchase.

Example: Zulu Kingdom won his career debut in France in 2024. He was then privately purchased and came to the US to race for Madaket Stables, Michael Dubb, William Strauss, and Michael Caruso. The Chad Brown trainee is now a Grade 1 winner.

Can’t afford a whole horse? Read our story on the rise of syndicates.