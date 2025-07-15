Staff Picks: Our 5 Favorite Saratoga Summer Events

Director of Sales Annette Quarrier’s pick:

July 17 • 6pm • Saratoga National

“I’ve heard so much about this event over the years, but have never been able to make it myself. I’m so looking forward to a beautiful night to support CAPTAIN’s amazing cause.”

Contributing Writer Nicole Russo’s pick:

August 1 • 10:30am • Fasig-Tipton Sales Pavilion

“Hall of Fame day is a very special day when active and past legends in the sport of horse racing gather in one place for a ceremony that’s free and open to the public; you see fans of many ages, both dressed up and dressed down, taking full advantage of the opportunity to mingle with them.”

Editor Natalie Moore’s pick:

August 4 & 5 • 6:30pm • Fasig-Tipton Sales Pavilion

“The Saratoga Sale is one of my all- time favorite Spa City events. Sure, you can watch the actual bidding going on inside, but the real fun happens on the patio outside, and, of course, at the after-party at Siro’s!”

Fashion Editor Tiina Loite’s pick:

August 22 • 7:30pm • SPAC

“Thinking about hearing Cynthia Erivo sing on the SPAC stage is thrilling! I didn’t think I’d ever get to hear her sing live. Her voice, lustrous and powerful. Her fashion sense, also lustrous and powerful. Did you see her host the Tony Awards? She completely owned that very starry (pun intended) night.”

Sports Editor Brien Bouyea’s pick:

August 23 • Time TBD • Saratoga Race Course

“The top 3-year-old in the country, Sovereignty, is expected to race in this year’s Midsummer Derby after winning both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont this spring. The Travers is my favorite race on the calendar every year—and this edition promises to be special.”