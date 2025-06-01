follow us

Living the Lifestyle: What to Wear to the Belmont Stakes

  • We look to Saratoga’s unofficial fashion czar for advice on dressing up for this year’s Test of the Champion.


This story is brought to you by Lifestyles of Saratoga

We can see it now—group chats across the Spa City blowing up the first week of June with in-depth discussions of one very important question: What are we wearing to the Belmont?

“Last year, people really went all out with the fashion,” says Heidi Owen West, owner of Broadway boutiques Lifestyles of Saratoga, Caroline + Main, and Union Hall Supply Co. “It was so much fun to see. NYRA had a fashion contest, so people really brought their best track attire.”

Indeed, last year’s Belmont Stakes Day attendees leveled up their outfits from a typical day at the track. The men traded Old Smoke Clothing Co. polos for sports jackets, and for the ladies, a simple sundress simply wouldn’t do. Bold colors seemed to be in, and no look was complete without a matching hat or fascinator. 

That was last year. What about this year?

Lifestyles of Saratoga owner Heidi Owen West (at right) with the winner of NYRA’s fashion contest at last year’s Belmont.

“For summer 2025, the romantic trend is very popular,” Owen West says. “Think soft, ethereal silhouettes, pastel colors, and delicate details like lace, ruffles, and florals with a focus on flowing fabrics and feminine charm. Corset-top dresses are flattering and popular this year. Sheer layers and the bubble skirt are also very hot at the moment.”

You know what’s also very hot? The Saratoga summer sun. Keep in mind that most areas of the track aren’t air conditioned (save for the 1863 Club), so stay away from long sleeves, thick fabrics, and colors that may show sweat. Of course, this is upstate New York, though, so depending on the forecast, you may want to have a wrap tucked into your purse, just in case.

Another piece of practical advice: Wear wedges or flats. “Remember that you’re outside on all types of uneven terrain,” Owen West says. “I can’t tell you how many women buy flip-flops at our pop-up because of a shoe blowout or sheer discomfort. You have to do a lot of walking.”

Above all, wear what makes you feel comfortable. And if you need a last-minute accessory or change of shoes, Lifestyles’ trackside pop-up shop has you covered.  

Picture of Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
