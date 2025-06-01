follow us

Facebook Instagram X-twitter

subscribe today

MAGAZINESL AFTER HOURS
SL INSIDERS CLUBMUST-READ LIST

FOOD + DRINK

The Next Great Belmont Stakes Cocktail

  • Bye-bye, Belmont Breeze: Hamlet & Ghost puts a Saratoga twist on the official drink of the Belmont Stakes.

In 1997, Dale DeGroff, a mixologist who’s been called “the King of Cocktails,” debuted the Belmont Breeze, which has become the widely accepted official drink of the Belmont Stakes…at least when the race was run at Belmont Park. Now that the Belmont will be held at Saratoga Race Course for the second year in a row (due to renovations at the downstate Belmont Park), Hamlet & Ghost bartender Sonia Castellani decided it was time for an upgrade to DeGroff’s fruity whiskey/sherry concoction. 

“Like so many iconic sporting event cocktails, from the Pimms Cup and Mint Julep to the Belmont Breeze, our Saratoga Spritz highlights the flavors of the spirit rather than hiding them,” Castellani says. The spirits in question? The herbaceous DeGroff Bitter Aperitivo and comparatively delicate Beefeater Gin, which are combined with sous vide cinnamon syrup and bright citrus to create a layered but light sipper that you can drink all Belmont Stakes Day long.

Will the Saratoga Spritz become as iconic as its inspiration? Find out for yourself at Hamlet & Ghost and sister restaurant Familiar Creature, which will be serving it all summer long. And if you want to smuggle a few homemade cocktails into this year’s Belmont, we won’t tell.

Saratoga Spritz

INGREDIENTS

.75 oz DeGroff Bitter Aperitivo 

.75 oz Beefeater Gin

.25 oz Aperol

1 oz fresh pineapple juice

.25 oz cinnamon syrup

.25 fresh lemon juice

Splash of grapefruit juice

INSTRUCTIONS

• Shake with ice, strain over ice into wine glass, and top with sparkling water.

• Garnish with an express lemon twist and a mint bundle.  

Picture of Kathleen Willcox

Kathleen Willcox

Kathleen Willcox writes about drinks, travel and culture from her home in Saratoga Springs and from the road, while exploring. Her work appears regularly in Wine Enthusiast, Food & Wine and many other publications. Follow the fun on Instagram @kathleenwillcox.
loader-image
Saratoga Springs
4:29 pm, Jun 3, 2025
81°F
Humidity: 38 %
Pressure: 1019 hPa
Wind: 4 mph
Wind Gust: 6 mph
Clouds: 49%
Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise: 5:17 am
Sunset: 8:29 pm

THE EVENTS

No Events Found

THE MAGAZINE

READ MORE

Recent Articles

What to Do During Belmont Week in Saratoga

The Return of Jayson Werth

Living the Lifestyle: What to Wear to the Belmont Stakes

Empire Media Network, Inc.

8 Butler Place
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
518.294.4390

editorial@saratogaliving.com

© 2025 SARATOGA LIVING / EMPIRE MEDIA NETWORK. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. PRIVACY POLICY.

Stay connected with Saratoga Living!

Get exclusive stories, insider event updates, and the latest Saratoga news—delivered straight to your inbox.