Four Local Gift Packages You Can Still Get For Your Mom In Time For Mother’s Day

You’ve hemmed and hawed about what to get mom for Mother’s Day, but Sunday is closing in, and you need to act fast. Can’t decide on a gift? Consider one of these four Mother’s Day packages from local business that, if you order now, you can still get in time to make your mom’s day.

The Palette Cafe

Order by May 8

Pickup on May 9 from 10am-3pm

The Palette Cafe’s Mother’s Day Box has everything you need to give mom the perfect brunch in bed. The box includes your choice of a veggie or bacon and cheddar frittata, four cinnamon buns, a bottle of CANXA pink champagne and a home-school principal t-shirt. In addition to all the goodies, the box includes a Day Doer Pass to the Palette Upstairs for Mom to use when it’s safe to gather again. Boxes are $95.

The Content

Order by noon on May 7

Pickup on May 8

The Content, a content creation and social media management company in Saratoga Springs, has created a gift box that spoils mom and supports six Saratoga businesses. The box includes a custom gift certificate from The Content, a Saratoga heart print from Paper Dolls of Saratoga, a $15 gift certificate and Saratoga Sparkling Rosé from Whole Harvest Company, tea and honey samples from Saratoga Tea and Honey, two cupcakes from Kelly’s Cupcakes and a $40 gift card to Silverado. A personalized card courtesy of Paper Dolls of Saratoga completes the box, which is $100.

Impressions of Saratoga

Order by May 9 at noon

Pickup on or before May 9

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, Impressions of Saratoga has been delivering Porch Packages—reusable tote bags filled with goodies from local merchants—to porches in the Spa City and beyond. Now, the shop is offering several special Mother’s Day Porch Packages that vary in price from $30 to $150.

Saratoga Candy Co.

Order by May 9

Pickup May 8 and May 9 from 10am-4pm

You can’t go wrong with a “Momma You The Best Basket” from Saratoga Candy Co. Filled with fudge, lemon drops, cookies and more, the baskets come in two sizes that cost $39.99 and $49.99. Pick up your package at Saratoga Candy Co.’s Washington Street location on Friday or Saturday between 10am-4pm, when the shop will be having masked employees go vehicle to vehicle taking orders while music plays in the parking lot.