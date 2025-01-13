Photography by Megan Mumford

If the lead-up to last year’s Travers Stakes was any indication, Saratoga loves its fillies. But while Thorpedo Anna wasn’t quite able to nose out Fierceness to become the first filly to win the Midsummer Derby in more than 100 years, another promising filly is barreling down the stretch.

Introducing Fillies on Phila, a new wood-fired pizza restaurant that, beginning this winter, will be open seven days a week on—yes—Phila Street. It’ll take over the space formerly occupied by Nashville of Saratoga. “It seems like that street, and everything in Saratoga, is turning more high-end,” says Fillies owner Micah Henzel, who also co-owns Milton Tavern. “So we wanted to do something casual, but that’s not a bar. That’s what Saratoga needs.”

That being said, Fillies will have a full bar (the pizza oven will actually be built into it so customers can watch their pizza cook) and plenty of TVs that’ll play all the top sports games. But dining is the focus.

“It’s going to be somewhere everyone can go, whether you’re coming off the golf course or going out with a couple of girlfriends,” Henzel says. “Casual. Good price point. We just want it to be approachable to everybody.”