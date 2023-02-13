Tile Points: Moroccan Zellige Tile Takes Center Stage

The silver lining to finding mold beneath the tiles in your shower? It’s the perfect excuse for a bathroom remodel! Just ask Diane Meyer, a designer at Interior Designs Atelier, a Saratoga-based firm owned by Linda Gerace. Meyer helped one Glenmont couple turn their nightmare of a primary bathroom into a modern Moroccan oasis.

The main attraction of the remodel is, unquestionably, the tilework. “I selected zellige, a hand-crafted glazed clay tile made in Morocco that’s known for its incredible dimension and imperfection,” Meyer says. “It’s made the same way as it was 600 years ago.” The process involves mixing clay from the Moroccan region of Fez with water, hand-shaping the mixture, and then drying it in large sheets. These sheets are then glazed and manually cut into tiles using a sharp hammer. The result? Geometric shapes that vary in color and thickness but create a perfectly imperfect mosaic of sorts when covering a bathroom wall. (The technique has become so popular that Kendall Jenner covered the walls of her LA bathroom with square, emerald green zellige tiles.) “I had the tile installed in a double herringbone pattern from floor to ceiling on two walls,” Meyer continues, “and kept the remaining walls and complementary materials to a minimum to showcase the color and depth of the tiles.”

Shaker-inspired cabinetry, LED backlit mirrors and staggered lighting pendants over the vanity complete the cool, clean and classic space…Now off to look for mold in the kitchen.

Natalie Moore Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.