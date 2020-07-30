Opera Saratoga to Host Virtual ‘Pajama Party’ Gala

Grab your eyepatch and blankie and tune in to Opera Saratoga’s first-ever Virtual Gala, “The Pirates’ Pajama Party and Treasure Hunt,” which takes place at 7:30pm on August 31. The event is being held in place of its Opera on the Lake gala, which was canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

As its name suggests, the virtual gala will feature pirate-themed music and special performances, as well as an interactive treasure hunt with prizes. Attendees will receive a “Pirate Booty Kit” a week prior to the event, complete with treasure hunt clues and pirate accessories, and can tune in the day of from any device with a camera and Internet access. Gala organizers encourage comfortable attire, whether that’s pajamas or of course, pirate garb, adding, “Pajamas are optional…clothing is not!”

Opera Saratoga’s annual summer Gala is the organization’s most important fundraiser, providing funding for community and education programs, including Saratoga Sings for Seniors; Opera-to-go, which is for elementary school–aged children; and the nationally acclaimed Young Artist Program. This year’s reimagined Gala will also honor Opera Saratoga’s Director of the Young Artist Program, Laurie Rogers, on her 10th anniversary as director.

“In re-envisioning our gala to take place online, we wanted to make sure that we could create an event that would be more than another online concert,” says Lawrence Edelson, Opera Saratoga’s artistic and general director. “Of course there will be music. but this is a real party—an opportunity to ‘mingle’ online with friends and fellow music lovers, to solve a mystery together, and to have fun—all while supporting the year-round work Opera Saratoga does to enrich the region.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased on Opera Saratoga’s website for $100 per person or $250 for Honorary Committee members, who will receive exclusive access to auction items and additional treasure hunt clues, as well as special recognition prior to and during the event.