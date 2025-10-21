Panel: 5 Local Chefs Take the Hot Seat

Sukhum Temp

Sushi Thai Garden

1. What’s one dining trend you’ve noticed recently? Healthy fusion cuisine, which combines flavors of culinary traditions

2. What’s your go-to meal when you’re not at work? Thai-style salads and seafood dishes

3. What’s one dish you’d recommend at a local restaurant? Miso-glazed Faroe Island salmon from Max London’s

Sara Ali

Sara’s Kitchen

1. What’s one dining trend you’ve noticed recently? Guests interested in grabbing dinner quick—in and out in 30 minutes

2. What’s your go-to meal when you’re not at work? Fried chicken sandwich from Herbie’s

3. What’s one dish you’d recommend at a local restaurant? Everything Omakase Sushi and Grill has to offer

Dan Wiginton

Panza’s

1. What’s one dining trend you’ve noticed recently? Plant-based and sustainable dining

2. What’s your go-to meal when you’re not at work? Frozen Taquitos or frozen pizza

3. What’s one dish you’d recommend at a local restaurant? Kindred’s burger

Christopher Smith

Regent Restaurant and Bar

1. What’s one dining trend you’ve noticed recently? Zero-proof beverage menus are popping up more and more.

2. What’s your go-to meal when you’re not at work? Anything with noodles

3. What’s one dish you’d recommend at a local restaurant? Pho Cai at Mama’s Pho House in Malta

Adam Foti

PDT Maison

1. What’s one dining trend you’ve noticed recently? Plant-based protein requests, gluten-free foods, and non-alcoholic drinks

2. What’s your go-to meal when you’re not at work? Ramen, sushi, or bibimbap

3. What’s one dish you’d recommend at a local restaurant? The chicken wings at Brook Tavern