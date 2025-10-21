SLAH: The Sweeping Legacy of Snyder’s Brooms

There’s not much crossover between magazine editing and broom making. But for some reason, I find myself drawn to Matt Snyder and the 50-year-old hand-made broom company he took over from his grandparents in 2020. Maybe it’s his unabashed love of word play (a flyer for his business reads “Have you been living in a vacuum? Get the dirt on brooms”). Or maybe it’s the fact that we both work in old-school mediums to create tactile products that are beloved not for how quickly or cheaply they were produced, but for the care and craftsmanship that goes into them.

