SLAH: The Sweeping Legacy of Snyder’s Brooms

  • Fifty years after his grandparents started selling handmade brooms in central New York, Matt Snyder is carrying on their tradition of craftsmanship in the Spa City.

There’s not much crossover between magazine editing and broom making. But for some reason, I find myself drawn to Matt Snyder and the 50-year-old hand-made broom company he took over from his grandparents in 2020. Maybe it’s his unabashed love of word play (a flyer for his business reads “Have you been living in a vacuum? Get the dirt on brooms”). Or maybe it’s the fact that we both work in old-school mediums to create tactile products that are beloved not for how quickly or cheaply they were produced, but for the care and craftsmanship that goes into them.

Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours.

Picture of Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
