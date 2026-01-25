Recipe: Kindred’s Fall Braised & Seared Pork Belly

Photography by Konrad Odhiambo

Ingredients

2-3 lb pork belly slab, skin off

2 tbsp neutral oil

1 yellow onion, quartered

2 carrots, cut into chunks

2 celery stalks, cut into chunks

4 garlic cloves, smashed

2 sprigs rosemary

2 sprigs thyme

2 bay leaves

1 cinnamon stick

3-4 star anise

1 cup apple cider (or hard cider)

1 cup chicken stock (or pork stock)

½ cup dry white wine

2 tbsp soy sauce or tamari

1 tbsp maple syrup

chopped scallions

whole grain mustard

butter

Instructions

Braising

1. Pat the pork belly dry and season with salt and pepper.

2. Heat oil in a heavy Dutch oven. Sear the pork belly on all sides until golden brown. Remove and set aside.

3. In the same pot, sauté the onion, carrot, celery, and garlic until caramelized.

4. Add rosemary, thyme, bay leaves, cinnamon, and star anise. Toast spices briefly.

5. Deglaze with wine, scraping up the fond, and reduce slightly.

6. Add apple cider, stock, soy sauce, and maple syrup. Bring to a simmer.

7. Return the pork belly to the pot, fat side up (liquid should come halfway up the sides, not fully cover).

8. Cover and braise at 300°F for 2.5–3 hours, until tender but not falling apart.

Chilling and Searing

1. Cool the pork belly in the braising liquid.

2. Remove it from the liquid and strain out the vegetables and spices; reserve the liquid.

3. Refrigerate the pork belly overnight. For uniform slabs, place a piece of parchment paper over the belly and a flat pan on top with evenly distributed weight to press it evenly.

4. Once firm, slice into neat squares or slabs.

5. Once braising liquid has completely cooled, the fat should have risen to the top and congealed. Remove the fat.

6. Pan-sear the pork belly slices until crisped.

7. Set aside seared pork belly and drain fat from pan.

8. Add some of the braising liquid to pan and reduce. Add butter, whole grain mustard, and chopped scallions.

9. Pour glaze over pork belly, top with any chosen accompaniments—like pickled red cabbage—and serve.