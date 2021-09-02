fbpx

Rockabella Boutique Dishes Out a Look That Kills

The Grim Reaper won’t be the only one slaying this spooky season. 

(Dori Fitzpatrick)

This slinky number is the epitome of spook-meets-glamour, making it the supreme dress to style heading into Halloween this fall. The plunging neckline and fierce shoulder pads make for a look as elegant and poised as Morticia Addams herself, and the built-in bodysuit, made with a flexible fabric, will conform to your every curve. Add a chic masquerade mask, ghostly makeup or a timeless set of pearls to create a stunning, not-too-costumey costume for any Halloween celebration. Rockabella Boutique has a garment to satisfy every fantasy, so step outside your comfort zone this season and transform into whatever glam character your un-beating heart desires.   

—Corinne Sausville, @rinniesaus

