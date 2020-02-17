Saratoga Beer Week 2020: Taste 160-Plus Craft Beer Samples

A few of the wares from Beer Summit's past. (Townsquare Media)

Beer me, please? That’s what you could potentially be asking vendors more than 160 times this weekend, if you have the tolerance and stomach for it. During Saratoga Beer Week 2020 at the Saratoga Springs City Center, ticket-holders will have access to more than 160 craft beer samples from 80 local and regional brewers.

The weekend kicks off with the fifth annual Saratoga Cider Night on Friday, February 21, from 6pm – 9pm, featuring hard ciders and seltzers from 30-plus cideries from across the country. That’ll be followed up by the main event on Saturday, February 22: the ninth annual Saratoga Beer Summit, which features two separate sessions where ticket-holders can taste samples from hundreds of breweries and cideries. Session one takes place from 1pm – 4pm, while session two spans from 5pm – 8pm (for interested parties, VIP access gets you into the former session an hour early).

Besides all the delicious elixir, Saratoga Beer Week also includes live music and a range of food vendors. Make sure, if you’re drinking, you leave your keys at home and call an Uber (or better yet, bring a designated driver). Get tickets here.

Take a look below for all the rest of the fun events happening in the Capital Region and beyond this week and weekend.

Monday, February 17

Take part in Trivia Night at Carson’s Woodside Tavern in Malta. (Hey, you might even run into a staffer or two from one of our magazines.)

Discovery Schenectady’s launched its first-ever Hotel Week, which includes discounts at a number of local hotels (February 17-21)

Tuesday, February 18

Rochmon Record Club breaks down the classic John Cougar Mellencamp album, Scarecrow

The world-famous Fiddler On The Roof begins a run at Proctors (through February 23)

Wednesday, February 19

Dust off your axe and get your noodlers ready, because Putnam Place is hosting Open Jam Night February 19-21

Head over to Troy Savings Bank Music Hall to listen to the Taina Asili Acoustic Trio, the latest installment in the venue’s Lift series.

The Siena men’s basketball team faces off against Iona at the Times Union Center in Albany

Enjoy Kids Day, showcasing a local business, at the Saratoga Automobile Museum

Thursday, February 20

Catch the National Theatre Ballet of Odessa, Ukraine’s performance of Romeo & Juliet at the Palace Theatre in Albany

Prog rock legends NEKTAR bring their distinctive tones to Albany’s The Linda

Watch Saratoga’s OG Home Made Theater stage Dial M for Murder (made famous on the silver screen by Alfred Hitchcock) for the first time since 1989 (showtimes also taking place February 21-22)

Contemporary dance choreographer Christopher K. Morgan will be taking part in EMPAC’s unique “Work in Progress” series for his new work, entitled Native Intelligence / Innate Intelligence; doors open at 7pm

Friday, February 21

Author and marine archaeologist Joseph Zarzynski discusses his new book, Ghost Fleet Awakened: Lake George’s Sunken Bateaux of 1758, at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga

Skidmore’s Tang Museum will be hosting artist Andres Serrano in conversation with Robert ParkeHarrison in the latest in the Dunkerley Dialogue series

Get in on the fun at the Recipe Gang: Guilty Pleasures meetup at Palette Cafe in Saratoga

Albany’s OG party band, The Refrigerators, rock Vapor Club at the Saratoga Casino Hotel

Saturday, February 22

The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus will wow you at Club Helsinki in Hudson

Saratoga Winery hosts its popular Whiskey & Bonfires event from 3pm-6pm

Catch (get it?) The Melody of Melville: Music of Moby Dick at Skidmore’s Zankel Music Center

Local author and historian William Howard discusses the life and career of journalist/artist/adventurer Charles Johnson Post at the Saratoga Military Museum

Eric Lindell brings his “Unplugged & Acoustic – The Lonesome World” tour to Albany’s the Parish Public House

Sunday, February 23

Search out a replacement for your long-lost Captain Beefheart or Bread album at the Saratoga Record Riot at the City Center

Take a road trip to Troy and grab brunch at Little Peck’s (opens at 8am)

The Palace Theatre hosts a Black History Month Celebration with music from DJ Trumastr and a special performance by the Black Upstate Theatre Troupe

Drag star Trixie Mattell brings her whimsical show to Albany’s The Egg

