Saratoga Gets Its Own Mobile Brew Cycle Bar in Time for the Spa City Summer

If you’ve ever been in downtown Troy or Schenectady on a weekend evening, you may have come across a strange sight: a smallish covered bar on wheels, powered by a group of people pedaling their hearts out, music blaring as they make their way slowly but surely from bar to bar. The vehicle is one of Capital City Cycle Tours’ brew cycles—a.k.a. “pedal parties on wheels”—which transport bar-hoppers to three or four different local watering holes per evening. In Troy, the brew cycle brings its cyclers to McAddy’s Pub, Footsy Magoo’s and Bootleggers on Broadway; and in Schenectady, from Wolff’s Biergarten to 20 North Broadway Tavern, to Firestone 151, to Centre Street Pub and back again.

Now, Capital Region partiers have a third city to experience by brew cycle: Saratoga Springs. Here’s how it works: First, book your tour on capitalcitybrewcycle.com (it costs $40 per person). Rides are available at 4pm, 6pm and 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and can accommodate groups of up to 14 people. (If you have fewer than 14, you might be matched up with another smaller-sized group.) Make sure you sign the waiver online, then arrive at the starting location—West Side Sports Bar & Grill—about 25 minutes before your scheduled ride. Your “tour guide,” the person who will remain sober and steer your rig, will meet you there, and you’ll be on your way. You’ll ride to Druthers Brewing Company, followed by The Local Pub & Teahouse and Barrelhouse, and then finally back to West Side. Food and drink (yes, alcohol) are allowed onboard.

Capital City Cycle Tours held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday with members of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Saratoga Springs to kick off the company’s service of the Spa City, which will begin on May 28. “They’ve been exploring options in Saratoga for five years,” says Chamber president Todd Shimkus. “They’ve done well in Troy and Schenectady. This is a great fit in Saratoga because people are always looking for fun outdoor things to do together in groups. We attract groups of people who like to gather and enjoy food, drinks and outdoor recreation. This new amenity will appeal to these people. We’re excited to have them here. It’s a great addition to our community.”

Natalie Moore Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.