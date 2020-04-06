Saratoga County Restaurants Offering Easter And Passover Meals To Go

With everybody’s attention on the COVID-19 crisis, Easter and Passover seem to have sneaked right up on us. That’s right, Easter Sunday is this coming Sunday and Passover starts Wednesday. In a time when people are stuck in their homes and can’t visit family, preparing a big feast seems sort of…not worth it. But local restaurants are helping keep the holiday spirit alive, even in these less-than-ideal circumstances, by offering takeout Easter and Passover meals. Help support a local business—and treat yourself to a special meal (without the prep or cleanup!)—by pre-ordering your holiday meal from one of these Saratoga County eateries.

Brunch

Farmers Hardware

This Easter, Farmers Hardware is offering “Brunch in a Box,” featuring menu options such as Caramel Apple Bread Pudding, Cheesy Polenta & Crispy Balsamic Brussels Sprouts and Easter Adobo Deviled Eggs. If that wasn’t tempting enough, get a load of this: The special also includes Bloody Mary mix and four mini vodka bottles, and you can add a Spring Cider Mimosa kit for an additional $20. Boxes are $50 and serve four to six people.

Putnam Market

What better way to celebrate Easter or Passover than with something sweet? Putnam Market is offering a lineup of holiday treats, including homemade pies, carrot cakes and chocolate tortes, available for pickup and delivery from April 8-16 (Easter orders can be picked up Friday, April 10 or Saturday, April 11). Order by calling 518-587-3663 by Wednesday, April 8 to reserve your treats!

Ugly Rooster Cafe

This Easter special is perfect for all of the early birds out there. Mechanicville’s Ugly Rooster Cafe will be offering a breakfast special of scrambled eggs, french toast, home fries and bacon or sausage for $20 from 7am-3pm on Easter Sunday. More of a late riser? Ugly Rooster’s got you covered, too, with a brunch special of Easter favorites (glazed ham and lamb with mint jam, anyone?) for $69.95 from 11am-3pm. Call 518-664-2769 to place your order for pickup or delivery.

The Bread Basket Bakery

Brighten up your Easter with festive cakes (including one decorated to look like an Easter basket!), cupcakes, breads, pies and other desserts from The Bread Basket Bakery in Saratoga. Call 518-587-4233 before Thursday, April 9, to reserve your goodies.

Dinner

The Blue Hen

This Easter, treat yourself with a three-course meal from The Blue Hen. Diners can choose between a Honey Glazed Ham ($35) or Leg of Lamb ($42) dinner for two, both of which are accompanied by an assortment of mouthwatering sides. Top it off with a six-inch red velvet or spiced carrot cake. Order before Friday, April 10 by calling 518-678-6000, and pick up your meal at The Adelphi Hotel April 9-11 from 4-8pm or April 12 before noon.

The Thirsty Owl

Craving a home-cooked classic this Easter? Thirsty Owl on South Broadway is offering either a baked ham or roasted turkey dinner, complete with sides and a homemade lemon meringue or apple pie. Dinners serve four people and are $85. There’s also the option to add a bottle of wine to the order…who can say no to that? Call 518-587-9694 to order, pre-pay and reserve a pickup time.

Mazzone Hospitality

Build your own dinner for two or more people, or enjoy a delicious pre-built dinner for 10-12, courtesy of Mazzone Hospitality. Pre-built packages include spiral cut ham, lamb chops and roast prime rib, served with an array of sides and desserts. For every $50 spent, Mazzone Hospitality will donate a meal to the staff at Albany Medical Center. Meals are available for pickup or delivery (within 30 miles).

Village Pizzeria & Ristorante

You’ll be your family’s hero when you order the orange-glazed baked ham for four ($39.95)—complete with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted carrots, asparagus and cauliflower—from Village Pizzeria & Ristorante in Middle Grove. Have a big family? Go with Village Pizzeria’s 10-person option ($139.95), which includes a lasagna along with the ham and sides. À la carte menu items are also available. Order by calling 518-882-9431 by Wednesday, April 8; pickup is available on Easter day from 11am-2pm.

Saratoga’s Broadway Deli

Celebrate Passover with authentic Jewish fare from Saratoga’s Broadway Deli. The New York-style deli is serving up all of your Passover favorites: brisket and mashed potatoes, matzoh ball soup, macaroons and more. Call three days in advance to order a full dinner or supplement your homemade Seder with any of Broadway Deli’s regular menu options.

The Wishing Well

The Wishing Well in Wilton is also offering a three-course Easter dinner, available for pickup on Easter day from 2-5pm. For $35 per person, diners can choose from Spring Vegetable Soup or Caesar Salad for an appetizer; Slow Roasted Prime Ribs of Beef, Seared Faroe Islands Salmon, Baked Country Ham or Fresh Roast Turkey for an entree; and Banana Cream Pie, Flourless Chocolate Torte or Cherry Cheesecake for dessert. Bottles of wine to go are also available.