Saratoga Race Course Style, Three Ways

The Picnic Area

Kathleen Rourke, Kathleen Maeve: A track day in the picnic area is still an excuse to dress up, in my opinion. The bow tie shoulder detail of this tank top and accessories make a simple summer outfit come to life. I would pair the tank with my Kathleen Maeve gingham skirt, comfortable espadrille wedges (key for long track days), and a pop of pink. My bag is from Victoria Dunn Design.

Taylor Rao, The Buttonista: If you’re spending the day people-watching near the paddock, a matching set with a pop of color is an A+ way to stand out from the crowd. This green and blue tweed set from ZARA is on-trend with bright, bold colors and is loaded with texture and detail. When you want to lay low but still look good carrying a cooler, wear this elevated but casual style as separates or even pop on a pair of tennis shoes to tone the look down.

Randi Poillon & Nicole Nicholas, Haute Messes in Dresses: We love this eyelet romper because it’s not only made of super-comfy cotton, but its ruffle-sleeve details and textured fabric make it a little more fashionable than shorts and a tank. Add a summery belt and your favorite wedges or flats, and you are ready to rock the picnic area in style.

The Clubhouse

Kathleen: The comfort and effortless style of this pink cotton linen maxi dress is a summer dream. To elevate the look for the Saratoga Clubhouse, I paired it with pearl detailed accessories and a pink satin headband. All items from this look are from my own brand, Kathleen Maeve.

Taylor: Track hats not your thing? Make your trackside #OOTD sweet and feminine by accessorizing with a padded headband. This “Show Me Your Mumu” midi dress from Violet’s is easy and breezy with subtle embroidered floral details that could take you from breakfast at the track all the way to the dance floor at the Horseshoe. Puff sleeves add a soft touch that won’t leave you fussing with straps while you’re placing your bets.

Randi & Nicole: If you’re stumped on what to wear to the clubhouse or grandstand, a floral print dress is always the right answer. We love this tiered skirt and how it pairs perfectly with a heel, wedge or lace-up flat.

1863 Club

Kathleen: To make this look even more 1863 Club–chic, I added my gold evening shoes and clutch handbag from Loeffler Randall. I love the combination of the natural linen sundress with dressier accessories for the perfect daywear outfit.

Taylor: When you’re going all out at the 1863 Club, you should not be worried about being “overdressed” because there is simply no such thing. I’d go with a long maxi dress for this occasion, but one that feels fun, youthful and just like summer—like this one from Rent the Runway. This style is drapey, a little sexy and incorporates a bold pattern guaranteed to turn heads.

Randi & Nicole: If you’re in need of an elevated look for the 1863 Club, these are two of our favorite options. Randi’s gorgeous paisley print dress has a dramatic asymmetrical hem that is unique and so cool. Nicole’s dress is both fitted and flattering thanks to all-over ruching, and the vibrant red color is sure to stand out in the crowd. Fascinators are a must for both these looks!