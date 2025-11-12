Saratoga’s 2025 Holiday Gift Guide

Branigan Weavers Hat & Scarf

Celtic Treasures

Straight from Drogheda, Ireland, Branigan Weavers uses a wool/nylon blend to craft warm outerwear available at Celtic Treasures in a variety of beautiful colors.

Hat: $59.95 Scarf: $39.95 | celtictreasures.com

Gold Infinity Earrings

deJonghe Original Jewelry

These elegant everyday earrings are handmade in deJonghe’s downtown studio, and are available with or without diamonds in 14k yellow, white, or rose gold.

$795-$995 | djoriginals.com

Cloisonné Ornament

Impressions of Saratoga

Made exclusively by Impressions of Saratoga, this limited-edition ornament depicts a Native American family taking the waters at High Rock Spring and celebrates the rich history of our city. $64.99 | impressionsofsaratoga.com

Peppermint Pig

Saratoga Candy Co.

Would it really be Christmas in Saratoga without a Peppermint Pig? Pick up one of these iconic novelty candy pigs as a hostess gift or stocking stuffer before they’re gone!

$13.99-$29.99 | saratogasweets.com

Michael Malul Scents

Bahama on Broadway

This holiday season, shop high-end fragrances without the high-end price tags at Bahama on Broadway, which carries a selection of Michael Malul scents for both men and women. $95

Christmas Morning Quartet

Caroline and Main

Get festive with this PJ set from Caroline and Main,perfect for gifting or holiday lounging. Headband: $24 Lounge Sweatshirt: $70 Boxer Pant: $64

Nutcracker Slippers: $40 | carolineandmain.com

Soy Candle Tin

National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame

Shop ’til you drop at the racing museum’s gift shop, which boasts these natural soy wax candles from Grey Horse Candle Company in a variety of equestrian-inspired scents.

$18 | racingmuseum.org

Krimson Klover Sweater

Alpine Sport Shop

Apres ski, anyone? This cozy sweater, inspired by the slopes of Cortina d’Ampezzo, will keep your loved one warm all the way from Saratoga to Northern Italy. $219.95 | alpinesportshop.com

Cangshan Pakkawood Steak Set

Compliments to the Chef

Shopping for a meat-lover? These steak knives combine high-quality German steel with ergonomically designed pakkawood handles, all packed in a premium storage chest. $99.99 | saratogachef.com

Freshwater Pearl Identity Bracelets

Lucia Boutique

Brooklyn-based and female-founded, FYB Jewelry uses 24k gold-plated sterling silver and genuine pearls to craft these “charm”-ing initial bracelets, available at Lucia Boutique. $38 each | luciaboutique.com

Holiday Cake Soy Candle

Lifestyles of Saratoga

Infused with aromas of coconut cake, lemon, and caramel, this candle comes in a reusable rocks glass that’ll raise your loved one’s spirits long after the candle melts away. $42 | lifestylesofsaratoga.com

Okemo Ivory Multi Knit Top

Bobbles & Lace

Sweater weather never looked so good! This button-down knit can be worn as a cardigan or a top, making it a great gift for the fashionista in your life.

$60 | bobblesandlace.com