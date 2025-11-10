follow us

Facebook Instagram X-twitter

subscribe today

MAGAZINESL AFTER HOURS
SL INSIDERS CLUBMUST-READ LIST

CULTURE + ARTS

SLAH: The Stars Align

  • As national 'Dancing With the Stars' ratings hit record highs, a version of the hottest show on television touches down in New York's Capital City.

This week, New York Magazine confirmed what I knew anecdotally to be true. Dancing With the Stars is having a moment.

“At a time when double-digit declines are the norm for linear shows, ABC’s variety-competition staple kicked off its 34th season in September by scoring its biggest premiere numbers since 2020—and then proceeded to grow its viewership for five consecutive weeks, something no fall show has done since the modern Nielsen-measurement era began in 1991,” an October 30 New York Mag article reads. “Even more stunning is what’s powering the DWTS ratings boom: massive gains among Gen Z and younger millennial viewers, two demographics that had supposedly abandoned linear TV.”

Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours.

Picture of Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
loader-image
Saratoga Springs
11:25 pm, Nov 12, 2025
40°F
Humidity: 89 %
Pressure: 1005 hPa
Wind: 4 mph
Wind Gust: 11 mph
Clouds: 100%
Visibility: 0 mi
Sunrise: 6:44 am
Sunset: 4:34 pm

THE EVENTS

THE MAGAZINE

READ MORE

Recent Articles

Three Cheers for Saratoga Springs

Jon Batiste: How To Be Joyful

SLAH: The Stars Align

Stay connected with Saratoga Living!

Get exclusive stories, insider event updates, and the latest Saratoga news—delivered straight to your inbox.