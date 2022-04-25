The Suite Life: Saratoga’s Hottest Home Trend

One home design trend that’s sweeping the area is making sure that we all have a little more privacy. This movement, toward making every bedroom a “suite,” is being spearheaded locally by John Witt, president of Witt Construction.

“The biggest trend right now is making every bedroom with an en suite bathroom,” Witt says. “If a home has three bedrooms, all have a bath.”

Witt’s own home, which was displayed last fall in the Saratoga Showcase of Homes, has a junior suite near his master upstairs (in effect creating two master suites) for visitors to stay in, and a suite downstairs that offers guests even more privacy, “The lower-level guest suite,” he says, “is for guests that like their space.”

Some couples are taking this “two master suites” trend one step further and spreading out into two separate his-and-hers bedrooms. One recent home Witt built on an 85-acre lot in Wilton exhibits this beautifully. “He snores, and she wanted a bigger closet,” Witt says. The result? Two master bedrooms with a sprawling master bath in between—and a happy, well-rested couple who never fight about closet space.