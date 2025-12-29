Saratogian of the Month: It’s Cathy’s World

Photography by Shawn LaChapelle

You may know her as Cathy Walbridge, Cathy Stimmel, Cathy Allen, or even Catherine Walbridge-Allen. I know her simply as Cathy, a woman who will win your heart while simultaneously destroying your dignity on the pickleball court. Like Oprah—or maybe Cleopatra—Cathy needs no further identification. But perhaps she needs an introduction, because if you don’t already know her, maybe you should.

The only daughter born to a family with three sons, Cathy has been holding her own in a man’s world all her life. In high school in New Jersey, she was one of a handful of girls who volunteered for an experimental trimester at the nearby all-boys school, and the only one brave enough to stick around for a second trimester. She majored in economics at Colgate shortly after the school began admitting women, and went on to become a VP at Key Bank at the age of 29, before stepping down to raise her kids. She invested in real estate, helped start a foundation that supports families of children with a rare medical condition, became a realtor, helped found Pitney Meadows Community Farm, and served on the boards of everything from the Saratoga Regional YMCA to the organization that’s now Wellspring—all while raising her kids largely as a single parent. Oh, and she’s a Coast Guard–licensed captain, too. But that’s a different story.

I was originally drawn to Cathy for her unrelentingly positive energy and our shared love of beating men at sports. But once I got to know her better, I realized she’s someone who, for decades, has been working behind the scenes to better the Saratoga community. This fall, I caught up with Cathy and her daughter, Chelsey—who tagged along to make sure her mother wasn’t being too humble about all she’s accomplished. It didn’t quite work.

Cathy, you’ve lived such an impactful life.

Everybody out there has overcome obstacles or been there for somebody. We’re all the same. And these days, there’s too much divisiveness. But what I love about Saratoga Springs is that it really is a philanthropic, kind, supportive community. I think it’s unusual.

What accomplishment are you most proud of?

My children and their families, which I would classify as a project.

What’s the best piece of advice you can give?

When asking someone a question, and they give you an answer that you don’t fully understand, be brave and ask for more details until you finally understand the question you want answered.

Do you have any life philosophies?

Just keep going.