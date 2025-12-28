This Quintessential Queen Anne Could Be Yours

Too often, Saratoga homebuyers have to make a choice: Do they go with the charming, historic property that’ll surely require plenty of upkeep, or the cookie-cutter new build that lacks in personality but won’t cause headaches down the road? The residence at 795 North Broadway is the best of both worlds.

“To me, this is a quintessential Queen Anne Romanesque Revival home that has been maintained to the utmost,” says Roohan Realty’s Kate Naughton, who, along with Cathy Allen, is representing the property that’s located adjacent to Skidmore College. In all her 35 years of experience, Naughton says she’s never encountered a home this old that’s been so impeccably maintained that its true age is imperceptible.

Built in 1886, Redstone, as it’s known, was designed by architect S. Gifford Slocum for Eli Clinton Clark, a prominent lumber businessman. The home’s most recent owners have lived there for nearly 15 years and are responsible for the construction of the onsite carriage house, which boasts a heated two-car garage with a potting sink, a skylit mudroom breezeway, a year-round sunroom, a full bathroom, a vaulted great room with a custom bar area, a sun-filled cupola, and plenty of additional storage space. Designed by architect Tom Frost and built in 2015 by Northern Dean, the new structure blends seamlessly with the historic home next to which it stands.

“In conversations with the current owners, we often talk about how this house has all the charm of an older home with all the amenities of a newer home,” says Allen, referencing Redstone’s craftsmanship, elegant style, updates, and renovations. “The owners also say it’s great for raising a family, as well as for entertaining—whether you’re having a small gathering or a holiday party for 200 people. I’ve been fortunate to see this benefit first hand.”

The home is a work of art in and of itself. At 9,000 square feet and boasting seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, five half-baths, and nine working fireplaces (eight gas, one wood), there’s something to behold at every turn, from stained-glass windows and hand-carved woodwork to elegant window seats and that porch.

“Every person’s breath is taken away when they enter the home,” Naughton says. “I don’t know where you would have a cup of coffee or a glass of wine because there are so many places you’d want to sit. Every room is prettier than the next.”