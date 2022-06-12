fbpx

Scenes From Our ‘Beach, Please’ Summer Kickoff

Putnam Place was transformed into a Hawaiian paradise this past Thursday.

(Konrad Odhiambo)
The Saratoga summer officially started last week: On Thursday, Saratoga Living welcomed a crowd of beach-ily dressed revelers for our “Beach, Please” kickoff to summer at Putnam Place. Upon arrival, guests received a welcome tiki cocktail, courtesy of Wine and Liquor Shop of Malta, and a lei. Inside, they snacked on kebabs and other Hawaiian-inspired dishes by Hattie’s Restaurant, as well as almost-too-adorable-to-eat cookies by Bread Basket Bakery. Music was provided by DJ BoyBoy and The Jagaloons, and a performance by seven aerial dancers from Good Karma Studio wowed the crowd. At the patio bar, complimentary beer from Lawson’s Finest Liquids and canned wine from Chercha was being served, and the beer pong table, provided by Tailgate and Party, was occupied all night. Click through the gallery by photographer Konrad Odhiambo at the top of the page to relive the festivities!

