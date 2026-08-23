Now, we’re certainly not wishing away summer, but, just so you know, the annual Saratoga Book Festival is 42 days away. That means you have six weeks to catch up on reading, and, if you want to get the most out of the festival, which features more than 20 sessions with authors from near and far, you might want to tailor your end-of-summer reading list to books by this year’s presenting authors. From new releases to bestselling classics, spicy romances to true crime, this lineup of books will get you amped up for four fall days of bookworm bliss.

Read the list on Saratoga Living After Hours.