SLAH: 16 Saratoga Meet-cutes

I met my boyfriend, Pete, on the dating app Hinge. Boring, I know. Our first date was on September 11 at 20 North in Schenectady. When I got there, he had just gotten out of his car. He saw me drive up, and proceeded to watch me parallel park behind him. As I was doing that—perfectly, might I add—I realized my high-waisted jeans were unbuttoned (there’s a trend here). I could feel him looking at me, so I zipped my jacket to cover my fly and left my pants unbuttoned for the first half of the date.

While I’m pro dating apps (all the available men in your area at your fingertips?? Say less), many of my single friends are, um, not. They’re sick of endless swiping and want to meet someone in real life, the way their parents and grandparents did. From traffic stops to karaoke nights, newsroom romances to DMV encounters, these Saratoga meet-cutes prove that you can find love in the wild—even if a dating app comes in later to seal the deal.

