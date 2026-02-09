Fit Check: Saratoga Chowderfest

Photography by Shawn LaChapelle

Event: Saratoga Chowderfest

Place: Downtown Saratoga Springs

Date: February 7

Miranda Anderson, Ember, and Phoenix

Ballston Spa

What’s been your favorite soup so far?

It was from the Catholic high school. It was a New England Clam Chowder, I think.

Did your dogs get soup today?

“They had a chowder from Benson’s Pet Center for their treat.”

Kyra Knazik

Cortlandt Manor

Wow—is that a NASA jacket?!

“I got it at Spirit Halloween.”

Kim Martin

Galway

Are you wearing pajama pants?

“Well, I actually Door-Dashed them from Target yesterday. I went to a concert the night before and forgot to bring my pants for today. I was in a dress.”

Tiffany Lochner

Saratoga Springs

I like what’s going on with your sherpa coat. It has embroidery accents.

“This old thing? I got it at Free People.”

And I’m really liking the pouch. Actually, I’m liking everything going on here.

“My fuzzy-wuzzy is from Lululemon, my hat is from Other Half Brewing, and I’m wearing Eagles green gloves. Go Birds!”

Alney Tobias

Troy

Your jacket and the sweatshirt complement each other. Where is each from?

“The sweatshirt is from my college roommate’s business. My jacket I got around 16 years ago when I was in college in Nebraska.”

Any soup preferences so far?

“I really liked Rhea’s. It was something Cajun.”

Hannah Weissman

Hawthorne, NJ

Is that coat working out in terms of warmth? It looks substantial

“Yes, it’s like a nice little blanket. I got it at Abercrombie.”

And your purse is adorable

“It’s small but mighty. It holds everything I need, like my gloves and my Advil.”

Danielle Dennett and Ryoshi

Oneonta

May I ask….Why did you bring your dog with you today?

Well, to be honest, because my husband has the other one.

You have another one?!

The other one’s a Great Pyrenees.

Has Ryoshi gotten a lot of attention today?

“Oh, yes. People keep coming up to us saying, ‘Look at the horse.’”

Casey Simonds

Mariaville

Nice jacket, but is it warm enough?

“It’s not warm enough, no. I wanted to go for a vintage ski vibe.”

Are your pants really warm?

“Not particularly, no. But I’m wearing Carhartt wool socks!”

Max Hogewind, Jackson, and Bill Perrone

Albany

You gloves are what caught my eye.

MH: “They’re from Tractor Supply, they’re winter work gloves.”

What is Jackson wearing?

MH: “A very fuzzy and warm Eddie Bauer onesie. It’s his first Chowderfest.”

Why’d you decide to bring the baby to Chowderfest?

MH: “We go every year, and he has to fit into our lifestyle.”

Chad Farquharson

Ballston Spa

You definitely gave your outfit some thought. Where’d you get the jacket?

“Target. My son picked it out. He’s 6 years old.”

There’s a nice blue motif at work here, top to bottom.

“Yeah, I even wore the 2025 Chowderfest hat because it’s blue.”

Halina James

Brooklyn

What an interesting coat! It’s quite different from everyone else’s.

“My dad made the coat for me, he’s an artist. He’s made me multiple coats out of my old blankets.”

That’s so impressive! And I think your dad’s very talented. But I can’t help noticing those cherry earrings, why those on a day like today?

“Well, it fits with my outfit.” [She unbuttons the coat to reveal the garments underneath.]

OMG, you’re wearing a cropped top!