SLAH: First Look at AC Hotel Saratoga Springs

  • South Broadway's newest hotel is now welcoming guests for overnight stays, mid-morning coffee meetings, and after-work cocktails and small plates.

When I went to the AC Hotel last Thursday at 2pm for a press tour, I figured it’d be a simple in-and-out ordeal: Walk through the lobby, see a room, say goodbye. Two-and-a-half hours later, I was sitting at the AC Lounge bar with a big ol’ glass of sangria, waiting on my roasted carrot and harissa toast to arrive, while General Manager Renee Jenkins banged around behind the bar, experimenting with the best glassware in which to serve me a Manhattan.

But let me back up.

Picture of Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
