SLAH: 5 Saratoga County Hikes to Take on National Hiking Day

  • November 17 is right around the corner: It's time to get outside.

A couple of months ago, my boyfriend and I had a revelation: We don’t have to wait for the weekend to go on a hike. The thought came when Pete saw an Instagram photo of a couple celebrating their anniversary with a sunset hike in the Adirondack High Peaks. Our anniversary just so happened to be approaching, and rather than go out to eat at Familiar Creature for the 100th time, we opted to take a different approach to celebrating. On a Thursday after work, we laced up our hiking boots, packed a bottle of wine in a water bottle, grabbed our headlamps, and headed to Spruce Mountain.

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
