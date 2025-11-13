SLAH: 5 Saratoga County Hikes to Take on National Hiking Day

A couple of months ago, my boyfriend and I had a revelation: We don’t have to wait for the weekend to go on a hike. The thought came when Pete saw an Instagram photo of a couple celebrating their anniversary with a sunset hike in the Adirondack High Peaks. Our anniversary just so happened to be approaching, and rather than go out to eat at Familiar Creature for the 100th time, we opted to take a different approach to celebrating. On a Thursday after work, we laced up our hiking boots, packed a bottle of wine in a water bottle, grabbed our headlamps, and headed to Spruce Mountain.

