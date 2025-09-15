follow us

Facebook Instagram X-twitter

subscribe today

MAGAZINESL AFTER HOURS
SL INSIDERS CLUBMUST-READ LIST

CULTURE + ARTS

SLAH: A First Look at the New Saratoga Arts


  • Warning: Undefined array key "tags" in /home/u488157871/domains/saratogaliving.com/public_html/wp-content/plugins/elementor/core/page-assets/data-managers/font-icon-svg/font-awesome.php on line 45

    Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /home/u488157871/domains/saratogaliving.com/public_html/wp-content/plugins/elementor/core/page-assets/data-managers/font-icon-svg/font-awesome.php on line 48

    Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /home/u488157871/domains/saratogaliving.com/public_html/wp-content/plugins/elementor/core/page-assets/data-managers/font-icon-svg/font-awesome.php on line 49

    Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /home/u488157871/domains/saratogaliving.com/public_html/wp-content/plugins/elementor/core/page-assets/data-managers/font-icon-svg/font-awesome.php on line 50
     The Spa City's community arts center is getting a facelift, but you don't have to wait until the grand reopening to get involved.

If you’re in touch with Saratoga’s arts world, you probably already know that Saratoga Arts, the community arts center located at the corner of Broadway and Spring Street, closed for renovations this past November. If you’re not in touch with Saratoga’s arts world, you may not know what Saratoga Arts (or the concept of a community arts center, for that matter) even is. Executive Director Amy Bloom is using this opportunity—both the time the physical building is closed and its impending grand re-opening—to change that.

Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours.

Picture of Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
loader-image
Saratoga Springs
4:31 am, Sep 17, 2025
54°F
Humidity: 91 %
Pressure: 1022 hPa
Wind: 2 mph
Wind Gust: 1 mph
Clouds: 98%
Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise: 6:37 am
Sunset: 7:02 pm

THE EVENTS

THE MAGAZINE

READ MORE

Recent Articles

SLAH: A First Look at the New Saratoga Arts

Inside Mario Cardenas’ Family-owned Pizza Empire

Saratoga Living’s 2025 Food & Drink Guide

Stay connected with Saratoga Living!

Get exclusive stories, insider event updates, and the latest Saratoga news—delivered straight to your inbox.