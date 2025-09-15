If you’re in touch with Saratoga’s arts world, you probably already know that Saratoga Arts, the community arts center located at the corner of Broadway and Spring Street, closed for renovations this past November. If you’re not in touch with Saratoga’s arts world, you may not know what Saratoga Arts (or the concept of a community arts center, for that matter) even is. Executive Director Amy Bloom is using this opportunity—both the time the physical building is closed and its impending grand re-opening—to change that.
Sep
23