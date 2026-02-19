SLAH: Curling Comes to Saratoga

I regularly get asked for recommendations for what to do in Saratoga with a group that doesn’t necessarily center around alcohol. And while I’m better at thinking of activities to do with a group that do center around alcohol, I have a few go-to answers: Kos Sauna. Saratoga Escape Rooms. Into the Woods Farm’s Goat Walk.

When I was asked this question on Tuesday, though, I tried to think of some more winter-related activities. Ice skating came to mind, either at Saratoga Spa State Park or Lago’s new rink on Saratoga Lake. But what if not everyone had their own skates? Then I thought of curling.

Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours.