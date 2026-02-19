follow us

SLAH: Curling Comes to Saratoga

  • A rec version of everyone's favorite Olympic sport slides into Vernon Rink just in time for winter break.

I regularly get asked for recommendations for what to do in Saratoga with a group that doesn’t necessarily center around alcohol. And while I’m better at thinking of activities to do with a group that do center around alcohol, I have a few go-to answers: Kos SaunaSaratoga Escape Rooms. Into the Woods Farm’s Goat Walk.

When I was asked this question on Tuesday, though, I tried to think of some more winter-related activities. Ice skating came to mind, either at Saratoga Spa State Park or Lago’s new rink on Saratoga Lake. But what if not everyone had their own skates? Then I thought of curling.

Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours.

Picture of Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
