What Not to Wear: Wedding Guest Edition

In the wide world of fashion, where so many different styles, colors, shapes, and vibes are vying for a coveted spot in your wardrobe, sometimes it’s easier to decide on an outfit by first ruling out what you shouldn’t wear. That’s especially true if you’re attending a wedding.

The most obvious no-no is white, off-white, or any variation of cream, ivory, or eggshell. Just don’t do it. If you’re unsure if a color classifies as white, it probably does. But the risk of upstaging the bride extends beyond showing up in her color.

“Weddings are personal celebrations where the spotlight belongs to the couple,” says Heidi Owen West, who owns Broadway boutiques Caroline and Main and Lifestyles of Saratoga. “Your role is to look fabulous, not steal the show. Save the drama—sequins, bold slits, avant-garde silhouettes—for a gala.”

Once you rule out anything too over-the-top, you can start thinking about practical matters. If the wedding is in a barn and you’ll be walking around on grass or gravel, stilettos probably aren’t the best idea. Remember that you’ll be sitting for a good portion of the wedding, so stay away from fabrics that wrinkle instantly (like linen), cling when you sit (like cheap satin), or crease across your lap—those lines will show up in photos every time. And if you plan on hitting the dance floor, keep comfort in mind: You don’t want something too restricting holding you back from busting a move.

Even with those considerations in mind, you still have plenty of room to get creative and dress to impress. Owen West recommends considering the vibe of the wedding you’re walking into. “Start with the tone of the event—the venue, time of day, and season,” she says. “An outdoor wedding calls for breathable fabrics. Ballrooms invite luxe fabrics like satin, silk, crepe, or beadwork. Daytime means lighter colors and softer fabrics; evenings shine with jewel tones and sleeker silhouettes.”

Obviously, as the owner of two boutiques that regularly see customers on the hunt for wedding looks, Owen West knows a thing or two about what’s in style. In 2026, she says we can expect soft metallics, modern ballerina vibes, statement sleeves, elegant jumpsuits, luxe matching sets, and texture mixing.

When in doubt? “Silky, solid, and midi-length,” Owen West says, “It works for 99 percent of weddings on 99 percent of bodies in 99 percent of venues. It’s the wedding guest equivalent of ‘break glass in case of emergency.’”