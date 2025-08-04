SLAH: Does ‘USA Today’ Love Saratoga?

You’ve surely heard at least some of the news these last few months—Saratoga has been named one of the country’s 10 best summer travel destinations, one of the 10 best small college towns, and one of the 10 best small-town arts scenes. Furthermore, Saratoga businesses have been named in the country’s top 10 doughnut shops, cake shops, and chocolate shops. Now, don’t get me wrong—I agree with all of the above; the aroma of Darling Doughnuts alone may just be enough to make me stop being vegan, and I’m in love with Saratoga Chocolate Co.’s new digs. But where are these nominations coming from? Is there someone at USA Today, the entity that publishes these “10BEST” lists, that’s a secret Saratoga super fan?

