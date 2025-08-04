follow us

SLAH: Does ‘USA Today’ Love Saratoga?

  • How the Spa City and its local businesses keep landing on the publication's 10BEST lists.

You’ve surely heard at least some of the news these last few months—Saratoga has been named one of the country’s 10 best summer travel destinations, one of the 10 best small college towns, and one of the 10 best small-town arts scenes. Furthermore, Saratoga businesses have been named in the country’s top 10 doughnut shopscake shops, and chocolate shops. Now, don’t get me wrong—I agree with all of the above; the aroma of Darling Doughnuts alone may just be enough to make me stop being vegan, and I’m in love with Saratoga Chocolate Co.’s new digs. But where are these nominations coming from? Is there someone at USA Today, the entity that publishes these “10BEST” lists, that’s a secret Saratoga super fan?

Picture of Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
