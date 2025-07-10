follow us

SLAH: Season’s Greetings

  • Saratoga Race Course officially opens for the 2025 season today. Here are 14 ways to make the most of the Saratoga meet.

For those of us who like to do everything and be everywhere, the Saratoga racing season can be somewhat overwhelming. There’s this backstretch tour and that breeding farm tour and this breakfast and that brunch…it’s almost too much to keep track of, unless you have someone like Laura Simiele on your side.

Thankfully, the authority on Saratoga Race Course extracurriculars herself has graciously provided us with a roundup of everything you can do if simply going to Saratoga Race Course isn’t enough. And while we could get into all the one-off events and annual galas going on this racing season, Laura’s keeping it simple with all the things you can do all season long at Saratoga Race Course. Read her list here.

Picture of Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
