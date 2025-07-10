SLAH: Season’s Greetings

For those of us who like to do everything and be everywhere, the Saratoga racing season can be somewhat overwhelming. There’s this backstretch tour and that breeding farm tour and this breakfast and that brunch…it’s almost too much to keep track of, unless you have someone like Laura Simiele on your side.

Thankfully, the authority on Saratoga Race Course extracurriculars herself has graciously provided us with a roundup of everything you can do if simply going to Saratoga Race Course isn’t enough. And while we could get into all the one-off events and annual galas going on this racing season, Laura’s keeping it simple with all the things you can do all season long at Saratoga Race Course. Read her list here.