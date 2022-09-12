The 2022 Best Of Everything A2Z Guide

A : Architecture Firm
Gold: Phinney Design Group
While Phinney Design Group offers both interior design and construction management services, it’s best known throughout Upstate NY for its stunning, modern-meets-classic architectural design. Maybe you’ve seen some of the firm’s work: Recent projects include 550 Waterfront, Common Roots Brewing and Walt & Whitman, as well as countless, timeless Adirondack residences.
Silver: The LA Group
Bronze: SD Atelier Architecture
B : Bank/Credit Union
Gold: Adirondack Trust Company
Recognizable by its stunning physical locations
(fellow Best Of winner Phinney Design is responsible
for the Wilton branch building), Adirondack Trust Company has been serving the Saratoga region’s residents, businesses and the community at large for more than a century. In everything from investments and insurance to mortgages and money management, Adirondack Trust leads the way.
Silver: Saratoga National Bank
Bronze: SEFCU
C : Clothing Store
Gold: Lifestyles of Saratoga
A consciously curated collection of women’s apparel, jewelry and accessories: That’s what womenswear boutique Lifestyles of Saratoga has been selling for more than 30 years. Find the shop and its longtime purveyor, Heidi Owen West, conveniently located on the corner of Broadway and Caroline Street.
Silver: Grateful Threads
Bronze: Violet’s of Saratoga
D : Dealership
Gold: Saratoga Honda
For nearly four decades, Saratoga Honda has strived to provide its loyal customers with a simple, streamlined car-buying experience. Whether you’re buying new or used, the Route 9 dealership guarantees competitive prices, and its state-of-the-art service center works on all makes and models.
Silver: New Country Toyota
Bronze: Saratoga Subaru
E : Exit (of the Northway)
Gold: 14
Yaddo, Saratoga Lake, Longfellows, Saratoga Race Course…all that and more is found just off Exit 14 of the Northway. While there are a few ways to drive into the city of Saratoga Springs, none is more scenic or historic than hopping off Exit 14. It’s like Red Smith said: “Turn left on Union Avenue and go back 100 years.”
Silver: 13N
Bronze: 15
F : Florist
Gold: The Posie Peddler
The Posie Peddler specializes in sympathy arrangements, tropical and unique florals, and weddings, but the West Ave shop really does have flowers for any occasion. Order arrangements of all sorts—the Saratoga Rose Garden, Prim and Poetic, and Victorian Garden, to name a few—online, over the phone or in store.
Silver: Dehn’s Flowers
Bronze: Samantha Nass Floral Design
G : Gym
Saratoga Regional YMCA
The Y’s win in the gym category couldn’t come at a more fitting time. While the Saratoga Regional YMCA boasts five locations across Saratoga County, construction is underway on an addition to the Saratoga branch that will increase the facility’s space by 25,000 square feet and house the new Saratoga Springs Senior Center.
Silver: Max Level Fitness & Athletics
Bronze: Pure Barre
H : Happy Hour
Gold: Cantina
When it comes to happy hour, it’s hard to beat two-for-one margaritas. That’s what you’ll find every Monday through Friday from 3 to 6pm at the bar of Broadway hot spot Cantina…if you’re lucky enough to get a seat. The Mexican restaurant also serves up two-for-one sangrias, $4 draft beers, $5 wines by the glass and a menu of $5 bar
snacks, not to mention bottomless chips and salsa.
Silver: 15 Church
Bronze: Hamlet & Ghost
I : Interior Design
Gold: Interior Designs Atelier
Specializing in fine design for both residential and commercial spaces, Interior Designs Atelier CEO Linda Gerace-Skinner prides herself on creating interiors that are a reflection of what’s important to her clients. Because of that, the firm’s portfolio (which includes iconic spaces such as fellow Best Of winner 15 Church) spans all style disciplines, from traditional to contemporary and everything in between.
Silver: A E Thomas Design
Bronze: Jenna Burger Design
J : Jeweler
Gold: n. Fox Jewelers
Seventy-five years ago, Norman and Eva Fox opened a jewelry store on Broadway in Saratoga Springs. Today, their shop lives on as n. Fox Jewelers, a full-service retail jewelry store known for its wide selection, high-quality service and unparalleled value. Whether you’re shopping for a watch, earrings or the perfect engagement ring, n. Fox is a sure bet.
Silver: Silverado Jewelry Gallery
Bronze: deJonghe Original Jewelry
K : Kid-friendly Restaurant
Gold: 550 Waterfront
Don’t worry about calling a babysitter the next time you want to experience 550 Waterfront’s beachy-chic vibe—bring the kids along! In addition to its elevated casual fare (such as the swordfish BLT and burrata flatbread) Saratoga Lake’s hottest establishment also boasts a rockin’ kids menu of all the classics (chicken tenders, grilled cheese, etc.) served with fries, chips or fresh fruit.
Silver: Flatbread Social
Bronze: Mama Mia’s
L : Landscaper
Gold: The LA Group
The LA Group is a local landscape architecture and engineering firm with a state-wide presence; you’ve seen its sustainable work at the US Military Academy at West Point, Niagara Falls State Park, Olana State Historic Site,
The Sagamore Resort and Saratoga’s own Skidmore College, among other notable New York locales.
Silver: Grasshopper Gardens
Bronze: Studio A Landscape Architecture
M : Market
Gold: The Fresh Market
Originally inspired by European-style food markets, The Fresh Market is the place to stock up on hand-picked produce, custom-cut meats, fresh-cut flowers, freshly-roasted coffee, premium baked goods and quality prepared meals in Saratoga Springs. Shopping there isn’t a chore—it’s an adventure.
Silver: Price Chopper/Market 32
Bronze: Hannaford
N : New Business
Gold: Bocage Champagne Bar
Since opening on Phila Street this spring, Bocage has become Saratoga’s go-to spot for a curated selection of bubbly (think Champagne, cava, crémant and more) and light fare ($10 caviar “bumps,” please!) in an uber-elegant environment. Bocage’s knowledgeable staff can help you pick out the perfect bottle or glass, whether you’re a bona fide connoisseur or if you’ve previously only had your sparkling wine mixed heavily with OJ.
Silver: Kathleen Maeve
Bronze: Rhea
O : Outdoor Dining
Gold: 550 Waterfront
When it comes to outdoor dining in Saratoga, it’s hard to
beat the views of Saratoga Lake on display at double-winner 550 Waterfront. Arrive early for dinner to enjoy a specialty cocktail on the restaurant’s expansive patio, or belly up to the outdoor bar; nearby heaters keep it nice and toasty throughout the fall season.
Silver: 15 Church
Bronze: Solevo Kitchen & Social
P : Pizza
Gold: 9 Miles East
While double-winner 9 Miles East has come to be known for its Saratoga restaurant and meal delivery subscriptions, its pizza is what helped put the Northumberland farm and food service on the map. Sourdough crust, sauce made with locally grown tomatoes, and toppings from around the world combine to create the Spa City’s favorite pizza pie.
Silver: Mama Mia’s
Bronze: Marino’s
Q : Quality Time Activity
Gold: Kayak Shak
In Saratoga, if you don’t own a boat, the best way to get out on the water is by renting a kayak or stand-up paddleboard from Kayak Shak. Located on Fish Creek, the rental shop offers rentals, SUP yoga classes, summer camp and parties, and even added a Hammocraft—a floating vessel retrofitted with four hammocks—to its sea-worthy fleet.
Silver: The Victoria Pool
Bronze: The Children’s Museum at Saratoga
R : Real Estate Company
Gold: Roohan Realty
When it comes time to buy or sell a house, Saratogians continue to turn to Roohan Realty, a family-owned and -operated real estate firm established in the Spa City in 1969. Roohan boasts more than 50 knowledgeable real estate associates and is No. 1 in market share in the city of Saratoga Springs.
Silver: Julie & Co. Realty
Bronze: The Scott Varley Team at Keller Williams
S : Stewart’s Shops
Gold: City Center Shop
While Stewart’s is known for its consistent service, product and quality across all of its 350-plus shops, Saratogians prefer the locally owned convenience store’s 521 Broadway location. Conveniently located across from the Saratoga City Center, the shop has six gas pumps, plus all the coffee, prepared food and on-the-go necessities tourists and locals alike may need.
Silver: Weibel Ave (Lake & Gilbert)
Bronze: Jones Road, Wilton
T : Treat Shop
Gold: Dairy Häus
Dairy Häus has been delighting Saratogians with its homemade hard and soft ice cream (and signature ice cream cakes!) at its walk-up Maple Ave counter since 1985. Can’t decide on a flavor? Get a flight, which comes with four small dishes of the flavors of your choice. (We’ll take Peanut Butter Overload, Coconut Pistachio, Coffee Oreo and Cherry Chocolate Chunk, please!)
Silver: Mrs. London’s
Bronze: Darling Doughnuts
U : Upscale Dining
Gold: 15 Church
Located in a beautifully restored historic building just steps from Broadway, 15 Church is the epitome of Spa City fine dining. On the menu: fresh seafood (flown in daily), USDA prime aged beef, and other locally sourced and inventive dishes that bridge the gap between classic and exotic. Opt for dinner in the exquisite dining room, or sit on the restaurant’s swanky, sceney enclosed patio until the cool weather hits.
Silver: Solevo Kitchen & Social
Bronze: osteria danny
V : Vegan Food
Gold: 9 Miles East
9 Miles East strives to provide healthy food for busy people with its GO Boxes, ready-to-eat meals made with local ingredients. Many of them are vegetarian, and can easily be made vegan for Saratoga’s most hardcore plant-based eaters. Plus, double-winner 9 Miles East offers a vegan pizza, made with a white bean purée instead of cheese.
Silver: BARE Blends
Bronze: Scallions
W : Weekend Brunch
Gold: Sweet Mimi’s Café & Bakery
When it comes to brunch, do you go sweet or savory? At Sweet Mimi’s, you don’t have to choose! Opt for the savory Huevos Rancheros and a cinnamon bun to go, or go all in on all things sweet with a Belgian Waffle topped with fresh berries and homemade whipped cream. Get there by 7:45am to avoid a wait, or get in line virtually on the NoWait app.
Silver: Max London’s
Bronze: The Adelphi Hotel
X : X-tra Special Occasion Spot
Gold: The Adelphi Hotel
Classic sophistication, rich history and effortless luxury: These are the terms The Adelphi Hotel uses to describe the elegant weddings it holds. A broad collection of event spaces—from the lavish ballroom to the glassed-in atrium—allow couples to create a signature experience for their special day.
Silver: Prime at Saratoga National
Bronze: Longfellows
Y : Yoga Studio
Gold: Yoga Mandali
Located right on Broadway, Yoga Mandali is a Bhakti Yoga center rooted in the ancient traditions of love and devotion. Experienced teachers provide a space for everybody (and every body), offering a range of daily classes, from Yin and Vinyasa to pre- and post-natal, for yogis of all abilities. Want to try it out? Your first class is on the house.
Silver: The Hot Yoga Spot
Bronze: Namaste Yoga / Joy of Yoga (tie)
Z : Zen Spa
Gold: Complexions Spa for Beauty & Wellness
With locations in Saratoga and Albany, Complexions is a place of healing, sanctuary and beauty, offering a full range of spa and salon services. New this summer: Customers can now take a bit of that spa day magic home with products from Dubois Beauty, a new skincare line launched by Complexions owner Denise Dubois.