The 2022 Best Of Everything A2Z Guide

A : Architecture Firm

Gold: Phinney Design Group

While Phinney Design Group offers both interior design and construction management services, it’s best known throughout Upstate NY for its stunning, modern-meets-classic architectural design. Maybe you’ve seen some of the firm’s work: Recent projects include 550 Waterfront, Common Roots Brewing and Walt & Whitman, as well as countless, timeless Adirondack residences.

Silver: The LA Group

Bronze: SD Atelier Architecture

B : Bank/Credit Union

Gold: Adirondack Trust Company

Recognizable by its stunning physical locations

(fellow Best Of winner Phinney Design is responsible

for the Wilton branch building), Adirondack Trust Company has been serving the Saratoga region’s residents, businesses and the community at large for more than a century. In everything from investments and insurance to mortgages and money management, Adirondack Trust leads the way.

Silver: Saratoga National Bank

Bronze: SEFCU

C : Clothing Store

Gold: Lifestyles of Saratoga

A consciously curated collection of women’s apparel, jewelry and accessories: That’s what womenswear boutique Lifestyles of Saratoga has been selling for more than 30 years. Find the shop and its longtime purveyor, Heidi Owen West, conveniently located on the corner of Broadway and Caroline Street.

Silver: Grateful Threads

Bronze: Violet’s of Saratoga

D : Dealership

Gold: Saratoga Honda

For nearly four decades, Saratoga Honda has strived to provide its loyal customers with a simple, streamlined car-buying experience. Whether you’re buying new or used, the Route 9 dealership guarantees competitive prices, and its state-of-the-art service center works on all makes and models.

Silver: New Country Toyota

Bronze: Saratoga Subaru

E : Exit (of the Northway)

Gold: 14

Yaddo, Saratoga Lake, Longfellows, Saratoga Race Course…all that and more is found just off Exit 14 of the Northway. While there are a few ways to drive into the city of Saratoga Springs, none is more scenic or historic than hopping off Exit 14. It’s like Red Smith said: “Turn left on Union Avenue and go back 100 years.”

Silver: 13N

Bronze: 15

F : Florist

Gold: The Posie Peddler

The Posie Peddler specializes in sympathy arrangements, tropical and unique florals, and weddings, but the West Ave shop really does have flowers for any occasion. Order arrangements of all sorts—the Saratoga Rose Garden, Prim and Poetic, and Victorian Garden, to name a few—online, over the phone or in store.

Silver: Dehn’s Flowers

Bronze: Samantha Nass Floral Design

G : Gym

Saratoga Regional YMCA

The Y’s win in the gym category couldn’t come at a more fitting time. While the Saratoga Regional YMCA boasts five locations across Saratoga County, construction is underway on an addition to the Saratoga branch that will increase the facility’s space by 25,000 square feet and house the new Saratoga Springs Senior Center.

Silver: Max Level Fitness & Athletics

Bronze: Pure Barre

H : Happy Hour

Gold: Cantina

When it comes to happy hour, it’s hard to beat two-for-one margaritas. That’s what you’ll find every Monday through Friday from 3 to 6pm at the bar of Broadway hot spot Cantina…if you’re lucky enough to get a seat. The Mexican restaurant also serves up two-for-one sangrias, $4 draft beers, $5 wines by the glass and a menu of $5 bar

snacks, not to mention bottomless chips and salsa.

Silver: 15 Church

Bronze: Hamlet & Ghost

I : Interior Design

Gold: Interior Designs Atelier

Specializing in fine design for both residential and commercial spaces, Interior Designs Atelier CEO Linda Gerace-Skinner prides herself on creating interiors that are a reflection of what’s important to her clients. Because of that, the firm’s portfolio (which includes iconic spaces such as fellow Best Of winner 15 Church) spans all style disciplines, from traditional to contemporary and everything in between.

Silver: A E Thomas Design

Bronze: Jenna Burger Design

J : Jeweler

Gold: n. Fox Jewelers

Seventy-five years ago, Norman and Eva Fox opened a jewelry store on Broadway in Saratoga Springs. Today, their shop lives on as n. Fox Jewelers, a full-service retail jewelry store known for its wide selection, high-quality service and unparalleled value. Whether you’re shopping for a watch, earrings or the perfect engagement ring, n. Fox is a sure bet.

Silver: Silverado Jewelry Gallery

Bronze: deJonghe Original Jewelry

K : Kid-friendly Restaurant

Gold: 550 Waterfront

Don’t worry about calling a babysitter the next time you want to experience 550 Waterfront’s beachy-chic vibe—bring the kids along! In addition to its elevated casual fare (such as the swordfish BLT and burrata flatbread) Saratoga Lake’s hottest establishment also boasts a rockin’ kids menu of all the classics (chicken tenders, grilled cheese, etc.) served with fries, chips or fresh fruit.

Silver: Flatbread Social

Bronze: Mama Mia’s

L : Landscaper

Gold: The LA Group

The LA Group is a local landscape architecture and engineering firm with a state-wide presence; you’ve seen its sustainable work at the US Military Academy at West Point, Niagara Falls State Park, Olana State Historic Site,

The Sagamore Resort and Saratoga’s own Skidmore College, among other notable New York locales.

Silver: Grasshopper Gardens

Bronze: Studio A Landscape Architecture

M : Market

Gold: The Fresh Market

Originally inspired by European-style food markets, The Fresh Market is the place to stock up on hand-picked produce, custom-cut meats, fresh-cut flowers, freshly-roasted coffee, premium baked goods and quality prepared meals in Saratoga Springs. Shopping there isn’t a chore—it’s an adventure.

Silver: Price Chopper/Market 32

Bronze: Hannaford

N : New Business

Gold: Bocage Champagne Bar

Since opening on Phila Street this spring, Bocage has become Saratoga’s go-to spot for a curated selection of bubbly (think Champagne, cava, crémant and more) and light fare ($10 caviar “bumps,” please!) in an uber-elegant environment. Bocage’s knowledgeable staff can help you pick out the perfect bottle or glass, whether you’re a bona fide connoisseur or if you’ve previously only had your sparkling wine mixed heavily with OJ.

Silver: Kathleen Maeve

Bronze: Rhea

O : Outdoor Dining

Gold: 550 Waterfront

When it comes to outdoor dining in Saratoga, it’s hard to

beat the views of Saratoga Lake on display at double-winner 550 Waterfront. Arrive early for dinner to enjoy a specialty cocktail on the restaurant’s expansive patio, or belly up to the outdoor bar; nearby heaters keep it nice and toasty throughout the fall season.

Silver: 15 Church

Bronze: Solevo Kitchen & Social

P : Pizza

Gold: 9 Miles East

While double-winner 9 Miles East has come to be known for its Saratoga restaurant and meal delivery subscriptions, its pizza is what helped put the Northumberland farm and food service on the map. Sourdough crust, sauce made with locally grown tomatoes, and toppings from around the world combine to create the Spa City’s favorite pizza pie.

Silver: Mama Mia’s

Bronze: Marino’s

Q : Quality Time Activity

Gold: Kayak Shak

In Saratoga, if you don’t own a boat, the best way to get out on the water is by renting a kayak or stand-up paddleboard from Kayak Shak. Located on Fish Creek, the rental shop offers rentals, SUP yoga classes, summer camp and parties, and even added a Hammocraft—a floating vessel retrofitted with four hammocks—to its sea-worthy fleet.

Silver: The Victoria Pool

Bronze: The Children’s Museum at Saratoga

R : Real Estate Company

Gold: Roohan Realty

When it comes time to buy or sell a house, Saratogians continue to turn to Roohan Realty, a family-owned and -operated real estate firm established in the Spa City in 1969. Roohan boasts more than 50 knowledgeable real estate associates and is No. 1 in market share in the city of Saratoga Springs.

Silver: Julie & Co. Realty

Bronze: The Scott Varley Team at Keller Williams

S : Stewart’s Shops

Gold: City Center Shop

While Stewart’s is known for its consistent service, product and quality across all of its 350-plus shops, Saratogians prefer the locally owned convenience store’s 521 Broadway location. Conveniently located across from the Saratoga City Center, the shop has six gas pumps, plus all the coffee, prepared food and on-the-go necessities tourists and locals alike may need.

Silver: Weibel Ave (Lake & Gilbert)

Bronze: Jones Road, Wilton

T : Treat Shop

Gold: Dairy Häus

Dairy Häus has been delighting Saratogians with its homemade hard and soft ice cream (and signature ice cream cakes!) at its walk-up Maple Ave counter since 1985. Can’t decide on a flavor? Get a flight, which comes with four small dishes of the flavors of your choice. (We’ll take Peanut Butter Overload, Coconut Pistachio, Coffee Oreo and Cherry Chocolate Chunk, please!)

Silver: Mrs. London’s

Bronze: Darling Doughnuts

U : Upscale Dining

Gold: 15 Church

Located in a beautifully restored historic building just steps from Broadway, 15 Church is the epitome of Spa City fine dining. On the menu: fresh seafood (flown in daily), USDA prime aged beef, and other locally sourced and inventive dishes that bridge the gap between classic and exotic. Opt for dinner in the exquisite dining room, or sit on the restaurant’s swanky, sceney enclosed patio until the cool weather hits.

Silver: Solevo Kitchen & Social

Bronze: osteria danny

V : Vegan Food

Gold: 9 Miles East

9 Miles East strives to provide healthy food for busy people with its GO Boxes, ready-to-eat meals made with local ingredients. Many of them are vegetarian, and can easily be made vegan for Saratoga’s most hardcore plant-based eaters. Plus, double-winner 9 Miles East offers a vegan pizza, made with a white bean purée instead of cheese.

Silver: BARE Blends

Bronze: Scallions

W : Weekend Brunch

Gold: Sweet Mimi’s Café & Bakery

When it comes to brunch, do you go sweet or savory? At Sweet Mimi’s, you don’t have to choose! Opt for the savory Huevos Rancheros and a cinnamon bun to go, or go all in on all things sweet with a Belgian Waffle topped with fresh berries and homemade whipped cream. Get there by 7:45am to avoid a wait, or get in line virtually on the NoWait app.

Silver: Max London’s

Bronze: The Adelphi Hotel

X : X-tra Special Occasion Spot

Gold: The Adelphi Hotel

Classic sophistication, rich history and effortless luxury: These are the terms The Adelphi Hotel uses to describe the elegant weddings it holds. A broad collection of event spaces—from the lavish ballroom to the glassed-in atrium—allow couples to create a signature experience for their special day.

Silver: Prime at Saratoga National

Bronze: Longfellows

Y : Yoga Studio

Gold: Yoga Mandali

Located right on Broadway, Yoga Mandali is a Bhakti Yoga center rooted in the ancient traditions of love and devotion. Experienced teachers provide a space for everybody (and every body), offering a range of daily classes, from Yin and Vinyasa to pre- and post-natal, for yogis of all abilities. Want to try it out? Your first class is on the house.

Silver: The Hot Yoga Spot

Bronze: Namaste Yoga / Joy of Yoga (tie)

Z : Zen Spa

Gold: Complexions Spa for Beauty & Wellness

With locations in Saratoga and Albany, Complexions is a place of healing, sanctuary and beauty, offering a full range of spa and salon services. New this summer: Customers can now take a bit of that spa day magic home with products from Dubois Beauty, a new skincare line launched by Complexions owner Denise Dubois.

Silver: Roosevelt Baths & Spa

Bronze: FACES of Saratoga