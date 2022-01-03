Two Stuffing Recipes You’ll Want to Make Year Round

Let’s be real: The side dishes are the real stars of any given Thanksgiving spread, and, if we’re picking favorites, stuffing is at the top of the (literal) food chain. So much so, that it shouldn’t only be enjoyed on the fourth Thursday of November. So, to give your next meal a (turkey) leg up, we called in the experts: Pattie Garrett of the My Saratoga Kitchen Table blog, and Ken Kehn, the mastermind executive chef behind Albany’s 677 Prime. Here are their ultimate stuffing recipes:

Pattie Garrett’s Bread Stuffing

(Courtesy of the now-closed Murray Hollow Bakers)

Ingredients

1 loaf bread from Saratoga’s Night Work Bread Co., cubed

1 large onion, chopped

2-4 celery stalks with leaves, chopped

2 cloves garlic

1 stick unsalted butter

1 apple, chopped

1 tsp fresh thyme

1 tsp fresh sage

2 tbsp fresh parsley

2 cups turkey broth

salt

INSTRUCTIONS

• Spread the bread cubes on two large baking sheets and bake at 350 degrees, stirring occasionally until dry (about 20 minutes). Pour into a large bowl.

• Sauté onion, celery and garlic in butter until celery is wilted and onion is transparent. Do not brown.

• Add apple and herbs to pan and cook for about three more minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat, add to bread and mix well.

• Add broth and salt and pepper to taste, and place in a casserole/baking dish. Cover and cook at 350 degrees for at least 20 minutes.

• Remove the cover and cook for at least 15 minutes more until lightly browned on top.

Ken Kehn’s Brioche Stuffing

Ingredients

1 loaf challah bread, medium diced

1 pound butter

1 cup celery, small diced

2 cups Spanish onion, small diced

2 quarts chicken stock

¼ cup lemon juice

¼ cup parsley, minced

salt

INSTRUCTIONS

• Toast the challah cubes in a 350-degree oven for 10 minutes, until dried out and slightly browned. Cool and place in a deep pan.

• Sweat the celery and onion in the butter until starting to brown on the edges. Add the chicken stock, bring to a boil and simmer for five minutes.

• Dump the chicken stock mixture over the bread croutons and add the lemon juice. Toss, and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Allow to steam for five minutes.

• Remove the plastic and add the parsley and salt, tossing lightly to incorporate.

• Bake, uncovered, for 15 minutes at 350 degrees. Allow to cool and serve.